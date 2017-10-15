Big Ten Power Rankings: Northwestern rises in post-Week 7 poll
The Top 7 from last week remain the same, but there’s plenty of shuffling down below in my latest Big Ten Power Rankings, presented by ArcelorMittal. Penn State was idle, but they remain top dogs (or cats) until further notice.
[ MORE: Week 7 video ]
See my full post-Week 7 list below.
1. Penn State (6-0, 3-0): The Nittany Lions were off, giving them extra prep time for a visit from Michigan. And you know Penn State wants revenge for the pasting it took in 2016 in Ann Arbor.
Last week: 1
Up next: Michigan Oct. 21
2. Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0): It wasn’t pretty, but the Badgers sat on Purdue. Honestly, this team has no weakness. Who on the schedule is gonna beat Bucky? Who?
Last week: 2
Up next: Maryland
3. Ohio State (6-1, 4-0): That loss to Oklahoma seems like 100 years ago, as the Buckeyes showed their potential in destroying Nebraska. That’s five impressive wins in a row. Next!
Last week: 3
Up next: off; Penn State, Oct. 28
4. Michigan State (5-1, 3-0): It’s time to start fearing the Spartans, who already have beaten Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota. This team is only getting better.
Last week: 4
Up next: Indiana
***
5. Michigan (5-1, 2-1): The defense is championship-caliber. But the offense has some major issues along the line, at quarterback and at wideout. Will the offense be the Wolverines’ undoing?
Last week: 5
Up next: at Penn State
6. Iowa: (4-2, 1-2): The Hawkeyes are coming off a bye week as they head to Northwestern. Is Iowa the second-best team in the West? Yes.
Last week: 6
Up next: at Northwestern
7. Purdue (3-3, 1-2): The Boilermakers had a chance to win at Wisconsin, thanks to their defense. The offense has a lot of limitations the staff is trying to work around. But, there’s only so much scheming can do.
Last week: 7
Up next: at Rutgers
8. Northwestern (3-3, 1-2): Finally, the Wildcat offense came to life, as NU ended a two-game slide with a big win at Maryland.
Last week: 12
Up next: Iowa
***
9. Indiana (3-3, 0-3): The Hoosiers came so close to beating Michigan for the first time since 1987. IU has found a QB in Peyton Ramsey, a redshirt freshman with a big future.
Last week: 11
Up next: at Michigan State
10. Nebraska (3-4, 2-2): The Huskers had two golden chances to score big home wins the last two weeks … and they got blasted by Wisconsin and Ohio State. Now what?
Last week: 9
Up next: off; at Purdue, Oct. 28
11. Maryland (3-3, 1-2): The season may be reaching a tipping point for the Terrapins, who now have lost two in a row as they struggle for consistency.
Last week: 8
Up next: at Wisconsin
12. Minnesota (3-3, 0-3): That is three losses in a row for the Golden Gophers, who are struggling on offense and even made a switch at QB. Minnesota officially is on a slippery slope.
Last week: 10
Up next: Illinois
13. Rutgers (2-4, 1-2): Finally! The 16-game Big Ten losing streak is over! Hallelujah!
Last week: 14
Up next: Purdue
14. Illinois (2-4, 0-3): That’s four losses in a row for the Fighting Illini, who are enduring some big growing pains because of a commitment to youth. Be patient.
Last week: 13
Up next: at Minnesota