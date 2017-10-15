Week 7 Big Ten football game predictions revisited
Before we turn our attention to Week 8, it’s time to revisit how the BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart and Big Ten fans did with their Week 7 Big Ten game predictions.
Tom broke a four-week tie with the fans, picking every game but one correctly while the fans fell twice. That means Tom has closed the overall gap behind the fans to two games.
See all of our Week 7 predictions below.
Big Ten fans
2017 record: 52-12
Week 7 picks: See polls below
Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 50-14
Week 7 picks:
Illinois 21, Rutgers 20; Michigan 28, Indiana 10; Wisconsin 38, Purdue 17; Northwestern 27, Maryland 24; Ohio State 41, Nebraska 21; Michigan State 24, Minnesota 13
Rutgers 35, Illinois 24
Michigan 27, Indiana 20 (OT)
Wisconsin 17, Purdue 9
Northwestern 37, Maryland 21
Ohio State 56, Nebraska 14
Michigan State 30, Minnesota 27