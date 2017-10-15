Week 7 Big Ten football game predictions revisited

By Alex Roux, BTN.com editor, 52 mins ago

Week 7 Big Ten football game predictions revisited

By Alex Roux, BTN.com editor, 52 mins ago

Before we turn our attention to Week 8, it’s time to revisit how the BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart and Big Ten fans did with their Week 7 Big Ten game predictions.

[ MORE: Week 7 video | Power Rankings | Best of Week 6 | ]

Tom broke a four-week tie with the fans, picking every game but one correctly while the fans fell twice. That means Tom has closed the overall gap behind the fans to two games.

See all of our Week 7 predictions below.

FansBig Ten fans
2017 record: 52-12
Week 7 picks: See polls below

Tom DienhartTom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 50-14
Week 7 picks: Illinois 21, Rutgers 20; Michigan 28, Indiana 10; Wisconsin 38, Purdue 17; Northwestern 27, Maryland 24; Ohio State 41, Nebraska 21; Michigan State 24, Minnesota 13

Rutgers 35, Illinois 24

Michigan 27, Indiana 20 (OT)

Wisconsin 17, Purdue 9

Northwestern 37, Maryland 21 

Ohio State 56, Nebraska 14 

Michigan State 30, Minnesota 27

Advertisement

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Events
all times ET
Today
12:02 PMNebraska at IndianaWatch
12:59 PMMichigan at IowaWatch
12:59 PMPenn St. at MarylandWatch
12:59 PMOhio St. at RutgersWatch
1:00 PMIowa at PurdueWatch
1:05 PMOhio St. at RutgersWatch
2:00 PMMinnesota at IllinoisWatch
3:00 PMOhio St. at IndianaWatch

Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.