Week 6 Big Ten football game predictions revisited

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 8 hours ago

Before we turn our attention to Week 7, it’s time to revisit how the BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart and Big Ten fans did with their Week 6 Big Ten game predictions.

For the fourth week in a row Dienhart and the fans tied, this time going 6-1, meaning the fans remain three games ahead of our guy.

See all of our Week 6 predictions below.

FansBig Ten fans
2017 record: 48-10
Week 6 record: 6-1
Week 6 picks: See polls below

Tom DienhartTom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 45-13
Week 6 record: 6-1
Week 6 picks: Iowa 30, Illinois 7; Penn State 38, Northwestern 14; Indiana 48, Charleston Southern 20; Purdue 27, Minnesota 24; Ohio State 40, Maryland 13; Michigan 17, Michigan State 14; Wisconsin 28, Nebraska 27

Iowa 45, Illinois 16

Penn State 31, Northwestern 7

Indiana 27, Charleston Southern 0

Purdue 31, Minnesota 17

Ohio State 62, Maryland 14

Michigan State 14, Michigan 10

Wisconsin 38, Nebraska 17

