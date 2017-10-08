Week 6 Big Ten football game predictions revisited
Before we turn our attention to Week 7, it’s time to revisit how the BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart and Big Ten fans did with their Week 6 Big Ten game predictions.
For the fourth week in a row Dienhart and the fans tied, this time going 6-1, meaning the fans remain three games ahead of our guy.
See all of our Week 6 predictions below.
Big Ten fans
2017 record: 48-10
Week 6 record: 6-1
Week 6 picks: See polls below
Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 45-13
Week 6 record: 6-1
Week 6 picks: Iowa 30, Illinois 7; Penn State 38, Northwestern 14; Indiana 48, Charleston Southern 20; Purdue 27, Minnesota 24; Ohio State 40, Maryland 13;
Michigan 17, Michigan State 14; Wisconsin 28, Nebraska 27
Iowa 45, Illinois 16
Penn State 31, Northwestern 7
Indiana 27, Charleston Southern 0
Purdue 31, Minnesota 17
Ohio State 62, Maryland 14
Michigan State 14, Michigan 10
Wisconsin 38, Nebraska 17