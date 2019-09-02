Big Ten Power Rankings: Dave Wannstedt's post-Week 1 list
BTN analyst Dave Wannstedt ranked the Big Ten East and West teams, 1-7, for his preseason power rankings.
This week, following Week 1 action, and for the rest of the year, Coach will rank the teams, 1-14.
Here’s how he sees them entering Week 2:
1. Michigan (1-0). The Wolverines had four completions of 20-plus yards in Josh Gattis’ new attack.
2. Ohio State (1-0). Jeremy Ruckert’s two TD catches vs. FAU are one fewer than Ohio State tight ends combined for in 2018.
3. Iowa (1-0). Nate Stanley connected with 10 different pass-catchers on his 21 completions vs. Miami (OH).
4. Penn State (1-0). The 79 points vs. Idaho mark the program’s most since scoring 81 in a 1991 win vs. Cincinnati.
5. Wisconsin (1-0). Jonathan Taylor’s a threat in the passing game now, too, catching the first two TD passes of his career at USF.
6. Michigan State (1-0). Stat you’re going to see/hear a lot: The Spartans held Tulsa to minus-73 rushing yards, a school record.
7. Maryland (1-0). The Terps’ eight sacks vs. Howard were the most they’ve had in a game since 2002.
8. Nebraska (1-0). The Huskers scored three non-offensive TDs (fumble recovery, pick-6, punt return) vs. South Alabama.
9. Northwestern (0-1). 1, the number of touchdowns the defense allowed in the defeat at Stanford.
10. Illinois (1-0). Lovie loves defense, and the Illini pleased their head coach with six sacks and 12 TFLs in the season opener.
11. Indiana (1-0). Mike Penix Jr. became the program’s first signal-caller to throw for 300-plus yards in a debut since Antwaan Randle El.
12. Minnesota (1-0). Little trivia for you: The Gophers have the nation’s longest winning streak (16) vs. non-conference foes.
13. Rutgers (1-0). The Scarlet Knights outscored UMass, 41-0, in the final three quarters.
14. Purdue (0-1). Elijah Sindelar’s 423 passing yards at Nevada were the second-most of any player in Week 1.