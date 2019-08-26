2019 Preseason Power Rankings: Dave Wannstedt's list, by division
It’s football week, Big Ten fans!
South Dakota State at Minnesota kicks things off Thursday night on FS1, and the rest of the conference plays either Friday or Saturday.
Before the games start, we asked BTN analyst Dave Wannstedt for his preseason power rankings, by division.
Editor’s note: Wannstedt will provide weekly B1G power rankings, 1-14, starting after Week 1.
EAST
1. Michigan
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan State
4. Penn State
5. Indiana
6. Maryland
7. Rutgers
WEST
1. Iowa
2. Wisconsin
3. Northwestern
4. Nebraska
5. Purdue
6. Minnesota
7. Illinois