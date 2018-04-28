2018 NFL Draft: Track Rounds 4-7 Big Ten picks

By BTN.com staff, 2 hours ago

Twelve Big Ten players were selected in the first three rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft, and now it’s time for the final four rounds.

[ MORE: Round 1 selections | Rounds 2-3 selections ]

Track all of the Big Ten picks on the final day below.

ROUND 4

No. 101: Indiana’s Ian Thomas – Carolina Panthers

No. 102: Ohio State’s Jalyn Holmes – Minnesota Vikings

No. 106: Iowa’s Josey Jewell – Denver Broncos

No. 109: Penn State’s Troy Apke – Washington Redskins

No. 110: Wisconsin’s Nick Nelson – Oakland Raiders

No. 111: Michigan State’s Brian Allen – Los Angels Rams

***

ROUND 5

No. 140: Michigan’s Maurice Hurst – Oakland Raiders

No. 143: Purdue’s Ja’Whaun Bentley – New England Patriots

No. 148: Penn State’s Marcus Allen – Pittsburgh Steelers

