2018 NFL Draft: Track Rounds 4-7 Big Ten picks
Twelve Big Ten players were selected in the first three rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft, and now it’s time for the final four rounds.
Track all of the Big Ten picks on the final day below.
ROUND 4
No. 101: Indiana’s Ian Thomas – Carolina Panthers
No. 102: Ohio State’s Jalyn Holmes – Minnesota Vikings
No. 106: Iowa’s Josey Jewell – Denver Broncos
No. 109: Penn State’s Troy Apke – Washington Redskins
No. 110: Wisconsin’s Nick Nelson – Oakland Raiders
No. 111: Michigan State’s Brian Allen – Los Angels Rams
ROUND 5
No. 140: Michigan’s Maurice Hurst – Oakland Raiders
No. 143: Purdue’s Ja’Whaun Bentley – New England Patriots
No. 148: Penn State’s Marcus Allen – Pittsburgh Steelers