Four Big Ten players selected in first round of NFL Draft
The 2018 NFL Draft got underway Thursday in Arlington, Texas, and four Big Ten players were selected in the first round — including two in the top four picks.
Penn State RB Saquon Barkley was drafted No. 2 overall by the New York Giants, and Ohio State CB Denzel Ward was selected No. 4 overall by the Cleveland Browns. Ohio State C Billy Price (No. 21 – Cincinnati Bengals) and Maryland WR D.J. Moore (No. 24 – Carolina Panthers) rounded out the Big Ten’s representation in Round One.
No. 2 – Saquon Barkley – New York Giants
No. 4 – Denzel Ward – Cleveland Browns
No. 21 – Billy Price – Cincinnati Bengals
No. 24 – D.J. Moore – Carolina Panthers
The NFL Draft continues Friday at 7 p.m. ET.