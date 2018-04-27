Four Big Ten players selected in first round of NFL Draft

By BTN.com staff, 15 hours ago

Tim Heitman - USA TODAY Sports

The 2018 NFL Draft got underway Thursday in Arlington, Texas, and four Big Ten players were selected in the first round — including two in the top four picks.

See full NFL Draft tracker and results here.

Penn State RB Saquon Barkley was drafted No. 2 overall by the New York Giants, and Ohio State CB Denzel Ward was selected No. 4 overall by the Cleveland Browns. Ohio State C Billy Price (No. 21 – Cincinnati Bengals) and Maryland WR D.J. Moore (No. 24 – Carolina Panthers) rounded out the Big Ten’s representation in Round One.

No. 2 – Saquon Barkley – New York Giants

No. 4 – Denzel Ward – Cleveland Browns

No. 21 – Billy Price – Cincinnati Bengals

No. 24 – D.J. Moore – Carolina Panthers

***

The NFL Draft continues Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

 

