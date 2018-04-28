Eight Big Ten players selected on day two of 2018 NFL Draft
Eight former Big Ten stars were selected in the second and third rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft on Friday night.
The conference enters the final day of the draft (Round 4-7) with 12 players off the board, headlined by No. 2 Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) and No. 4 Denzel Ward (Cleveland).
See all of the Big Ten’s Round 2 and 3 selections below.
ROUND 2
No. 39: Iowa’s James Daniels – Chicago Bears
No. 42: Penn State’s Mike Gesicki – Miami Dolphins
No. 45: Iowa’s Josh Jackson – Green Bay Packers
No. 52: Rutgers’ Kemoko Turay – Indianapolis Colts
No. 64: Ohio State’s Tyquan Lewis – Cleveland Browns
***
ROUND 3
No. 73: Ohio State’s Jerome Baker – Miami Dolphins
No. 77: Ohio State’s Sam Hubbard – Cincinnati Bengals
No. 97: Michigan’s Mason Cole – Arizona Cardinals