Eight Big Ten players selected on day two of 2018 NFL Draft

By BTN.com staff, 4 hours ago

Eight former Big Ten stars were selected in the second and third rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft on Friday night.

[ MORE: Four Big Ten players taken in Round 1 ]

The conference enters the final day of the draft (Round 4-7) with 12 players off the board, headlined by No. 2 Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) and No. 4 Denzel Ward (Cleveland).

See all of the Big Ten’s Round 2 and 3 selections below.

ROUND 2

No. 39: Iowa’s James Daniels – Chicago Bears

No. 42: Penn State’s Mike Gesicki – Miami Dolphins

No. 45: Iowa’s Josh Jackson – Green Bay Packers

No. 52: Rutgers’ Kemoko Turay – Indianapolis Colts

No. 64: Ohio State’s Tyquan Lewis – Cleveland Browns

***

ROUND 3

No. 73: Ohio State’s Jerome Baker – Miami Dolphins

No. 77: Ohio State’s Sam Hubbard – Cincinnati Bengals

No. 97: Michigan’s Mason Cole – Arizona Cardinals

