Week 10 Big Ten football game predictions revisited

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 5 hours ago

Before we turn our attention to Week 11, it’s time to revisit how BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart and Big Ten fans did with their Week 10 Big Ten game predictions.

Dienhart went 5-2, compared to the fans’ 4-3 clip, meaning our senior writer broke the tie atop the season standings.

See all of our Week 10 predictions below.

Tom DienhartTom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 64-20
Week 10 record: 5-2
Week 10 picks: Purdue 31, Illinois 13; Wisconsin 35, Indiana 10; Penn State 28, Michigan State 20; Northwestern 34, Nebraska 24; Rutgers 24, Maryland 21; Ohio State 30, Iowa 17; Michigan 29, Minnesota 10

FansBig Ten fans
2017 record: 63-21
Week 10 record: 4-3
Week 10 picks: See polls below

Purdue 29, Illinois 10

Wisconsin 45, Indiana 17

Michigan State 27, Penn State 24

Northwestern 31, Nebraska 24 – OT

Rutgers 31, Maryland 24

Iowa 55, Ohio State 24

Michigan 33, Minnesota 10

