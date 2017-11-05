Best of Week 10: Grades, individual honors, stock watch & numbers
Iowa crushed the dreams of Ohio State. And, in the process, dealt a big blow to the Big Ten’s playoff hopes in what was a wild day. Here’s the Best of Week 10.
[ MORE: Week 10 video | Power Rankings | Week 10 predictions revisited ]
Biggest surprise: Iowa. Who saw Iowa crushing Ohio State, 55-24? No one. This was a laugher after halftime, as the Hawkeyes led 31-17 at the break and outscored the Buckeyes, 24-7, in the second half. The loss killed the Buckeyes’ playoff hopes. And it was Urban Meyer’s worst defeat ever as a coach.
Biggest disappointment: Ohio State. As mentioned above, the 31-point defeat ends the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff dreams and marks the worse loss of Urban Meyer’s career. Nothing went right, and it all started on the first play from scrimmage, when Amani Hooker picked off a J.T. Barrett pass and returned it for a touchdown. The Hawkeyes never looked back.
Play this again: Northwestern 31, Nebraska 24 – OT. The Wildcats scored the tying touchdown with 5:32 left in the fourth quarter. In OT, Northwestern chose to go for the touchdown rather than kick a field goal, and scored on fourth down. Then, the Cardiac Cats stopped the Huskers to get their third win in four tries in Lincoln and their third OT win in as many weeks.
Never play this again: Michigan 33, Minnesota 10. “Non-competitive.” That’s probably the best way to describe Michigan’s easy win vs. Minnesota to claim the Little Brown Jug. The Gophers just never really had a chance.
Best play: Iowa CB Joshua Jackson made a spectacular one-handed pick of J.T. Barrett, one of three interceptions for Jackson. It was reminiscent of B.J. Lowery’s 2013 pick at Iowa State.
Best tweet: Mark Dantonio and the Spartans thrive on the disrespect card, and Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke had a question for fans after engineering a victory over No. 7 Penn State.
Best soundbite: Michigan State LB Chris Frey. The extended weather delay made this possible, and it’s a pretty great way to find out the team in the driver’s seat of your division is losing. Confused? Just watch the short clip below.
Best celebration: Wisconsin’s Alec James’ sack celebration. Need I say more?
Did you see this? Purdue QB David Blough got knocked from the game on vicious hit in the fourth quarter vs. Illinois. As he was being carted off with an apparent leg injury, Blough pumped his fist to fans as if to blow a whistle.
Did you see this, Part II? James Franklin wants his team to win and lose with class. After the Nittany Lions’ second crushing road loss in as many weeks, Franklin sprinter after one of his players walking off the field to have him shake hands.
***
WEEK 10 GRADES
Illinois: D+
Indiana: C-
Iowa: A+
Maryland: C-
Michigan: A-
Michigan State: B+
Minnesota: D
Nebraska: C
Northwestern: B
Ohio State: F
Penn State: C-
Purdue: B-
Rutgers: B
Wisconsin: B+
***
WEEK 10 SUPERLATIVES
Co-Offensive Player of the Week: Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke hit 33-of-56 passes for 400 yards with two TDs and a pick in a 27-24 win vs. No. 7 Penn State. Iowa QB Nate Stanley completed 20-of-31 for 226 yards and five touchdowns to help Iowa throttle No. 6 Ohio State.
Co-Defensive Player of the Week: Iowa CB Joshua Jackson made three picks and had three tackles in helping the Hawkeyes whip Ohio State. Michigan LB Khaleke Hudson exploded for 13 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble in a win vs. Minnesota. Also have to mention Northwestern’s Kyle Queiro, who had six tackles and two interceptions in the Wildcats’ overtime win at Nebraska.
Special Teams Player of the Week: Michigan State K Matt Coghlin hit a 34-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Spartans to a 27-24 win vs. Penn State. The redshirt freshman also hit a 32-yarder in the fourth quarter.
***
STOCK UP
Iowa. How about those Hawkeyes?! Iowa stunned No. 6 Ohio State, 55-24. The Hawkeye offense came to life, as Iowa out gained the Buckeyes, 487-371. Now, Iowa will try to stun unbeaten Wisconsin next week in Madison.
Northwestern. The Wildcats won at Nebraska, 31-24 in OT, to become the first Football Bowl Subdivision program in history to win three consecutive overtime games. They beat Iowa 17-10 two weeks ago and Michigan State 39-31 in triple overtime last week. They also clinched bowl eligibility for a third straight year.
Michigan State. Grab a spot on this bandwagon now. The Spartans are legit, dispatching No. 7 Penn State after enduring a weather delay of over three hours. Win next week at Ohio State, and MSU will be in control of the East division.
Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are 3-3 in the Big Ten, winners of three of their last four, and are looking for their first bowl since 2014.
STOCK DOWN
Ohio State. The Buckeyes went from the jubilation of a 39-38 win vs. Penn State last week to the depression of a 55-24 loss at Iowa that killed their playoff dreams and J.T. Barrett’s Heisman hopes.
Penn State. That is two tough losses in a row by a combined four points for the Nittany Lions. Playoff dreams? Gone. Big Ten title hopes? Vanished.
Maryland. The Terps have lost four of five and even had to play their fourth-string QB today. It’s been that type of year.
Minnesota. The struggles persist, as the Gophers had just 164 yards in a 33-10 loss at Michigan, which had 371 yards rushing.
***
WEEK 10 NUMBERS
12, wins in a row over Big Ten teams for Wisconsin, extending a school record. UW has won 10 in a row overall, the second-longest streak in the nation.
10, consecutive home games that Michigan has limited opponents to 14 points or fewer, the longest active streak in the nation.
3, Big Ten quarterbacks to rack up back-to-back 400-yard passing games in the last 20 years, after Brian Lewerke’s big day. The others? Drew Brees (1998) and C.J. Bacher (2007).
1994, the last time Ohio State allowed 50-plus points, in a loss to Penn State, before Iowa put up a 55-spot Saturday.
1, Number of FBS teams to win three overtime games in as many weeks, following Northwestern’s overtime win at Nebraska.
17, streak of consecutive November losses, the nation’s longest such skid, Purdue snapped with its win vs. Illinois.
4, TD catches for Iowa tight ends, T.J. Hockenson (2) & Noah Fant (2).
218, yards rushing Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor is averaging in games after being held under 100 yards (3 times).
50, Trace McSorley’s career touchdown passes, which broke Christian Hackenberg’s all-time program record (48).
15, games in a row Penn State’s Saquon Barkley had scored a TD. That ended Saturday, as he had just 63 yards rushing on 14 totes.
55, points allowed by Ohio State, most allowed under Urban Meyer.
0-5, Indiana’s record vs. Top 25 teams this season.
5, sacks for Purdue vs. Illinois. The Boilermakers also had nine TFLs.
4, interceptions for Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett, a career-high.
371, yards rushing for Michigan vs. Minnesota, 200 of which came via Karan Higdon.
132, total yards for Rutgers RB Gus Edwards, including the go-ahead and game-winning 23-yard TD catch.
181, receiving yards for Michigan State’s Felton Davis on 12 catches with a TD.
154, yards rushing for Northwestern’s Justin Jackson on 31 carries with a TD.
5, TD passes for Iowa’s Nate Stanley, who hit 20-of-31 passes for 226 yards.
h/t to @BTNStatsGuys on several of the stats