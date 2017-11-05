Big Ten Power Rankings: Perfect Wisconsin claims top spot in post-Week 10 list

By Tom Dienhart, BTN.com Senior Writer, 5 hours ago

What a crazy Saturday! Ohio State goes down! Penn State goes down … again. What’s it all mean?

We have two new teams at the top of my Big Ten Power Rankings, presented by ArcelorMittal.

1. Wisconsin (9-0, 6-0). Another week, another methodical win for the Badgers, who are 9-0 for the first time since 2004. Now, the heavy lifting begins.
Last week: 3
Up next: Iowa

2. Michigan State (7-2, 5-1). The Spartans continue to show that last year’s 3-9 mark was a mirage, as we watch QB Brian Lewerke become a star.
Last week: 5
Up next: at Ohio State

3. Ohio State (7-2, 5-1). All those questions after the 33-16 loss to Oklahoma are back after a 55-24 evisceration at Iowa.
Last week: 1
Up next: Michigan State

4. Penn State (7-2, 4-2). Those national title and Big Ten championship dreams are toast after dropping consecutive games by a total of four points.
Last week: 2
Up next: Rutgers

5. Northwestern (6-3, 4-2). Three overtime games in a row—three wins in a row. No one has more mojo, as the Wildcats are hitting their stride.
Last week: 4
Up next: Purdue

6. Iowa (6-3, 3-3). Another year, another major upset for the Hawkeyes in Kinnick Stadium. How good is QB Nate Stanley going to be? Dang good.
Last week: 7
Up next: at Wisconsin

7. Michigan (7-2, 4-2). The thumping of Minnesota helped new QB Brandon Peters continue to develop for a big stretch run.
Last week: 6
Up next: at Maryland

8. Rutgers (4-5, 3-3). Chris Ash is making progress in Piscataway, as the Scarlet Knights now have three Big Ten wins, and have done it in the last four weeks.
Last week: 10
Up next: at Penn State

9. Nebraska (4-5, 3-3). The defense continues to get gashed on the ground in what is looking more and more like a lost season.
Last week: 8
Up next: at Minnesota

10. Purdue (4-5, 2-4). The Boilermakers ended a three-game slide. Few coaching staffs have squeezed more out of less than Purdue.
Last week: 13
Up next: at Northwestern

11. Maryland (4-5, 2-4). That’s four losses in five games for the Terrapins, who had to use their fourth-string QB this week. It’s been that type of year.
Last week: 9
Up next: Michigan

12. Indiana (3-6, 0-6). The Hoosiers are still looking for their first Big Ten win. But IU does have a shot to win out (at Illinois; Rutgers; at Purdue).
Last week: 11
Up next: at Illinois

13. Minnesota (4-5, 1-5). Struggles on offense continue to haunt the Golden Gophers. Will this team win again?
Last week: 12
Up next: Nebraska

14. Illinois (2-7, 0-6). Too many injuries, too much youth … you know where this is going.
Last week: 14
Up next: Indiana

