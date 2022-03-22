The Big Ten Network today announced its 2022 Big Ten baseball and softball schedule, featuring nearly 600 games on BTN, the FOX Sports app and B1G+ throughout the season.

Television coverage of Big Ten baseball begins in primetime on Friday, March 25, as Michigan takes on Nebraska at 8:30 p.m. ET. Purdue currently leads the Big Ten during non-conference play, sporting a record of 17-1, good for the Boilermakers best one-loss start in program history.

Kevin Kugler and Brandon Gaudin will be the primary play-by-play broadcasters, while Scott Pose, Danan Hughes and Jeff Leise provide analysis.

Big Ten softball television coverage also debuts on Friday, March 25, when Illinois visits Purdue at 6 p.m. ET. Northwestern sits atop the standings ahead of conference play with a record of 19-4, the 'Cats best mark through 23 games in over two decades.

Lisa Byington and Sloane Martin will handle play-by-play responsibilities, while Jennie Ritter, Elise Menaker, Leigh Dakich and Sammy Netting round out the booth as analysts.

More than 500 Big Ten baseball and softball games are scheduled to stream live on B1G+ during the 2022 season. Additional regular season events may be added to the schedule at a future date.

2022 Big Ten Network Baseball Television Schedule (All Times ET)

Date Away Home Time (ET) 3/25 Michigan at Nebraska 8:30 PM 3/26 Rutgers at Penn State 5:00 PM 3/27 Michigan at Nebraska 12:00 PM 4/3 Northwestern at Indiana 1:00 PM 4/8 Indiana at Purdue 4:00 PM 4/9 Rutgers at Nebraska 4:15 PM 4/10 Maryland at Minnesota 2:00 PM 4/15 Minnesota at Iowa 8:00 PM 4/22 Ohio State at Michigan 6:00 PM 4/22 Maryland at Illinois 9:00 PM 4/23 Maryland at Illinois 8:00 PM 4/24 Nebraska at Indiana 12:00 PM 4/24 Michigan State at Northwestern 3:00 PM 4/29 Iowa at Nebraska 8:00 PM 5/1 Michigan at Purdue 2:00 PM 5/7 TBD at TBD 12:00 PM 5/15 Penn State at Ohio State 1:00 PM 5/19 TBD at TBD TBD 5/20 TBD at TBD TBD 5/20 TBD at TBD TBD 5/21 TBD at TBD TBD 5/21 TBD at TBD TBD 5/25 Big Ten Tournament - Game 1 vs TBD 10:00 AM 5/25 Big Ten Tournament - Game 2 vs TBD 2:00 PM 5/25 Big Ten Tournament – Game 3 vs TBD 6:00 PM 5/25 Big Ten Tournament - Game 4 vs TBD 10:00 PM 5/26 Big Ten Tournament - Game 5 vs TBD 10:00 AM 5/26 Big Ten Tournament - Game 6 vs TBD 2:00 PM 5/26 Big Ten Tournament - Game 7 vs TBD 6:00 PM 5/26 Big Ten Tournament - Game 8 vs TBD 10:00 PM 5/27 Big Ten Tournament - Game 9 vs TBD 4:30 PM 5/27 Big Ten Tournament - Game 10 vs TBD 8:30 PM 5/28 Big Ten Tournament – Semis vs TBD 10:00 AM 5/28 Big Ten Tournament – Semis vs TBD 2:00 PM 5/28 Big Ten Tournament - Semis vs TBD 6:00 PM 5/28 Big Ten Tournament - Semis vs TBD 10:00 PM 5/29 Big Ten Tournament - Champ vs TBD 2:00 PM

2022 Big Ten Network Softball Television Schedule (All Times ET)