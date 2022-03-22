BTN Communications, March 22, 2022
The Big Ten Network today announced its 2022 Big Ten baseball and softball schedule, featuring nearly 600 games on BTN, the FOX Sports app and B1G+ throughout the season.
Television coverage of Big Ten baseball begins in primetime on Friday, March 25, as Michigan takes on Nebraska at 8:30 p.m. ET. Purdue currently leads the Big Ten during non-conference play, sporting a record of 17-1, good for the Boilermakers best one-loss start in program history.
Kevin Kugler and Brandon Gaudin will be the primary play-by-play broadcasters, while Scott Pose, Danan Hughes and Jeff Leise provide analysis.
Big Ten softball television coverage also debuts on Friday, March 25, when Illinois visits Purdue at 6 p.m. ET. Northwestern sits atop the standings ahead of conference play with a record of 19-4, the 'Cats best mark through 23 games in over two decades.
Lisa Byington and Sloane Martin will handle play-by-play responsibilities, while Jennie Ritter, Elise Menaker, Leigh Dakich and Sammy Netting round out the booth as analysts.
More than 500 Big Ten baseball and softball games are scheduled to stream live on B1G+ during the 2022 season. Additional regular season events may be added to the schedule at a future date.
2022 Big Ten Network Baseball Television Schedule (All Times ET)
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Time (ET)
|3/25
|Michigan
|at
|Nebraska
|8:30 PM
|3/26
|Rutgers
|at
|Penn State
|5:00 PM
|3/27
|Michigan
|at
|Nebraska
|12:00 PM
|4/3
|Northwestern
|at
|Indiana
|1:00 PM
|4/8
|Indiana
|at
|Purdue
|4:00 PM
|4/9
|Rutgers
|at
|Nebraska
|4:15 PM
|4/10
|Maryland
|at
|Minnesota
|2:00 PM
|4/15
|Minnesota
|at
|Iowa
|8:00 PM
|4/22
|Ohio State
|at
|Michigan
|6:00 PM
|4/22
|Maryland
|at
|Illinois
|9:00 PM
|4/23
|Maryland
|at
|Illinois
|8:00 PM
|4/24
|Nebraska
|at
|Indiana
|12:00 PM
|4/24
|Michigan State
|at
|Northwestern
|3:00 PM
|4/29
|Iowa
|at
|Nebraska
|8:00 PM
|5/1
|Michigan
|at
|Purdue
|2:00 PM
|5/7
|TBD
|at
|TBD
|12:00 PM
|5/15
|Penn State
|at
|Ohio State
|1:00 PM
|5/19
|TBD
|at
|TBD
|TBD
|5/20
|TBD
|at
|TBD
|TBD
|5/20
|TBD
|at
|TBD
|TBD
|5/21
|TBD
|at
|TBD
|TBD
|5/21
|TBD
|at
|TBD
|TBD
|5/25
|Big Ten Tournament - Game 1
|vs
|TBD
|10:00 AM
|5/25
|Big Ten Tournament - Game 2
|vs
|TBD
|2:00 PM
|5/25
|Big Ten Tournament – Game 3
|vs
|TBD
|6:00 PM
|5/25
|Big Ten Tournament - Game 4
|vs
|TBD
|10:00 PM
|5/26
|Big Ten Tournament - Game 5
|vs
|TBD
|10:00 AM
|5/26
|Big Ten Tournament - Game 6
|vs
|TBD
|2:00 PM
|5/26
|Big Ten Tournament - Game 7
|vs
|TBD
|6:00 PM
|5/26
|Big Ten Tournament - Game 8
|vs
|TBD
|10:00 PM
|5/27
|Big Ten Tournament - Game 9
|vs
|TBD
|4:30 PM
|5/27
|Big Ten Tournament - Game 10
|vs
|TBD
|8:30 PM
|5/28
|Big Ten Tournament – Semis
|vs
|TBD
|10:00 AM
|5/28
|Big Ten Tournament – Semis
|vs
|TBD
|2:00 PM
|5/28
|Big Ten Tournament - Semis
|vs
|TBD
|6:00 PM
|5/28
|Big Ten Tournament - Semis
|vs
|TBD
|10:00 PM
|5/29
|Big Ten Tournament - Champ
|vs
|TBD
|2:00 PM
2022 Big Ten Network Softball Television Schedule (All Times ET)
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Time (ET)
|3/25
|Illinois
|at
|Purdue
|6:00 PM
|3/27
|Nebraska
|at
|Michigan
|3:00 PM
|4/1
|Michigan
|at
|Northwestern
|4:30 PM
|4/2
|Michigan
|at
|Northwestern
|2:00 PM
|4/5
|Penn State
|at
|Ohio State
|3:00 PM
|4/5
|Penn State
|at
|Ohio State
|5:30 PM
|4/6
|Michigan State
|at
|Michigan
|6:00 PM
|4/9
|Rutgers
|at
|Indiana
|7:30 PM
|4/10
|Maryland
|at
|Purdue
|12:00 PM
|4/12
|Iowa
|at
|Nebraska
|5:00 PM
|4/12
|Iowa
|at
|Nebraska
|7:30 PM
|4/13
|Northwestern
|at
|Illinois
|5:00 PM
|4/13
|Northwestern
|at
|Illinois
|7:30 PM
|4/15
|Minnesota
|at
|Nebraska
|6:00 PM
|4/19
|Michigan
|at
|Michigan State
|6:00 PM
|4/20
|Wisconsin
|at
|Minnesota
|5:00 PM
|4/20
|Wisconsin
|at
|Minnesota
|7:30 PM
|4/23
|Northwestern
|at
|Indiana
|6:00 PM
|4/29
|Minnesota
|at
|Michigan
|6:00 PM
|4/30
|Minnesota
|at
|Michigan
|4:00 PM
|5/1
|Minnesota
|at
|Michigan
|12:00 PM
|5/7
|Northwestern
|at
|Minnesota
|3 or 5 PM
|5/7
|TBD
|at
|TBD
|3 or 5 PM
|5/8
|Northwestern
|at
|Minnesota
|2:30 PM
|5/8
|TBD
|at
|TBD
|4:30 PM
|5/11
|Game #1
|vs
|Game #1
|11:00 AM
|5/11
|Game #2
|vs
|Game #2
|1:30 PM
|5/11
|Game #3
|vs
|Game #3
|4:30 PM
|5/11
|Game #4
|vs
|Game #4
|7:00 PM
|5/12
|Quarterfinal #1
|vs
|Quarterfinal #1
|11:00 AM
|5/12
|Quarterfinal #2
|vs
|Quarterfinal #2
|1:30 PM
|5/12
|Quarterfinal #3
|vs
|Quarterfinal #3
|4:30 PM
|5/12
|Quarterfinal #4
|vs
|Quarterfinal #4
|7:00 PM
|5/13
|Semifinal #1
|vs
|Semifinal #1
|2:00 PM
|5/13
|Semifinal #2
|vs
|Semifinal #2
|5:00 PM
|5/14
|Championship
|vs
|Championship
|1:00 PM