BTN.com staff, June 16, 2020
BTN compiled a panel of experts to vote for the BTN All-Decade Team in men's basketball from 2010 to 2019. The teams are being revealed across BTN social media platform including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and you can see video profiles of each players.
See the roll-out dates below as well as the full panel of voters. Also, a full two-hour All-Decade Team Show will air on Saturday, June 27,
Monday, June 22 – All-Decade Third Team (tie for the fifth spot)
TBA
Tuesday, June 23 – All-Decade Second Team
TBA
Wednesday, June 24 – All-Decade First Team
TBA
Thursday, June 25 – All-Decade Coach
TBA
Friday, June 26 – All-Decade Player of the Decade
TBA
The 24 voting members of the basketball panel:
- Nicole Auerbach, The Athletic
- John U. Bacon, Author
- Stephen Bardo, BTN/FOX Sports
- John Beilein, BTN
- Ben Brust, BTN
- Brian Butch, BTN
- Lisa Byington, BTN
- Mike DeCourcy, The Sporting News
- Len Elmore, Fox Sports
- Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated
- Teddy Greenstein, Chicago Tribune
- Mike Hall, BTN
- Robbie Hummel, BTN/ESPN
- Andy Katz, BTN/FOX Sports/NCAA
- Steve Lavin, FOX Sports
- Tim Miles, BTN/FOX Sports
- Shon Morris, BTN
- Rick Pizzo, BTN
- Dave Revsine, BTN
- Alex Roux, BTN
- Jess Settles, BTN
- Harold Shelton, BTN
- Bob Wenzel, BTN/FOX Sports
- Brent Yarina, BTN