BTN.com staff, June 16, 2020
BTN panel of experts announces the BTN All-Decade Team in football from 2010 to 2019. The players are being revealed across BTN social media platform including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and you can see video profiles of each players
See the roll-out dates below as well as the full panel of voters. Also, a full two-hour All-Decade Team Show will air on Saturday, July 4.
Monday, June 29 – All-Decade Running backs & Linebackers
Tuesday, June 30 – All-Decade Offensive Line
Wednesday, July 1 – All-Decade Tight Ends & Defensive Backs
Thursday, July 2 – Wide Receivers & Defensive lineman
Friday, July 3 – All-Decade QB, Kicker, Punter, All-Purpose & Coach
The 24 voting members of the football panel:
- Nicole Auerbach, The Athletic
- John U. Bacon, Author
- Lisa Byington, BTN
- Charles Davis, CBS Sports
- Gerry DiNardo, BTN
- Bruce Feldman, FOX Sports
- Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated
- Teddy Greenstein, Chicago Tribune
- Howard Griffith, BTN
- Mike Hall, BTN
- Stanley Jackson, BTN
- Joel Klatt, FOX Sports
- James Laurinaitis, BTN
- J Leman, BTN
- Chuck Long, BTN
- Glen Mason, BTN
- Urban Meyer, BTN/FOX Sports
- Matt Millen, BTN
- Joshua Perry, BTN
- Rick Pizzo, BTN
- Dave Revsine, BTN
- Alex Roux, BTN
- Harold Shelton, BTN
- Brent Yarina, BTN