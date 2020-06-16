BTN panel of experts announces the BTN All-Decade Team in football from 2010 to 2019. The players are being revealed across BTN social media platform including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and you can see video profiles of each players

See the roll-out dates below as well as the full panel of voters. Also, a full two-hour All-Decade Team Show will air on Saturday, July 4.

Monday, June 29 – All-Decade Running backs & Linebackers

TBA

Tuesday, June 30 – All-Decade Offensive Line

TBA

Wednesday, July 1 – All-Decade Tight Ends & Defensive Backs

TBA

Thursday, July 2 – Wide Receivers & Defensive lineman

TBA

Friday, July 3 – All-Decade QB, Kicker, Punter, All-Purpose & Coach

TBA

The 24 voting members of the football panel: