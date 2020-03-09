BTN today announced its coverage of the 2020 Big Ten men's and women's lacrosse seasons, televising at least 27 games, including the B1G semifinals and championship rounds, and streaming dozens of other games on BTN Plus. Additional events may be added to the schedule at a later date.

Women's lacrosse coverage on BTN starts off tonight with a marquee matchup as the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels travel to Evanston to take on No. 6 Northwestern at 7 p.m. ET. Other regular season highlights include the Wildcats traveling to College Park to take on No. 12 Maryland at 7 p.m. ET on March 26, the Terps closing out March with a battle against No. 14 James Madison on March 29 at 4 p.m. ET and No. 13 Michigan visiting Penn State on April 2 at 7 p.m. ET.

BTN's next two men's lacrosse games feature a pair of ranked non-conference matchups, including No. 13 Notre Dame at No. 19 Ohio State (March 10) and No. 9 Virginia at No. 6 Maryland (March 14). Later this month on March 29, No. 7 Penn State hosts the Terrapins at 7 p.m. ET in a top-10 battle. In addition to a compelling regular season lineup, BTN will also televise the semifinals and championship game of the Big Ten Men's Lacrosse Tournament with coverage beginning on Thursday, April 30.

BTN's coverage is led by analysts Sheehan Stanwick Burch, Greg Bice and Mark Dixon along with play-by-play announcers Joe Beninati, Drew Carter, Jason Knapp, Dean Linke and Pete Medhurst.

The latest Inside Lacrosse Division I men's poll includes three Big Ten squads ranked in the top 20, with No. 6 Maryland, No. 7 Penn State and No. 19 Ohio State. A trio of Big Ten women's lacrosse teams are also currently ranked, including No. 6 Northwestern, No. 12 Maryland and No. 13 Michigan.

All Lacrosse games on BTN are also available to be streamed via the FOX Sports app.

BTN MEN'S LACROSSE TELEVISION SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern)

Date Away Team Home Team Time (ET) March 10, 2020 Notre Dame at Ohio State 5:00 PM March 14, 2020 Virginia at Maryland 1:00 PM March 28, 2020 Ohio State at Rutgers 7:00 PM March 29, 2020 Maryland at Penn State 7:00 PM April 5, 2020 Penn State at Ohio State 7:00 PM April 12, 2020 Ohio State at Maryland 7:00 PM April 19, 2020 Johns Hopkins at Ohio State 7:00 PM April 24, 2020 Penn State at Rutgers 8:00 PM April 25, 2020 Michigan at Ohio State 6:00 PM April 30, 2020 B1G Semifinal #1 vs B1G Semifinal #1 5:00 PM April 30, 2020 B1G Semifinal #2 vs B1G Semifinal #2 7:30 PM May 2, 2020 B1G Championship vs B1G Championship 8:00 PM

BTN WOMEN'S LACROSSE TELEVISION SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern)