Sunday's men's basketball game between No. 24 Wisconsin and Minnesota averaged 693,272 viewers on BTN, making it the most-watched regular season game in network history as well as cable TV's highest-rated college basketball game of the day. BTN's coverage of men's conference basketball games is now up +11% year-over-year, averaging 273,985 viewers per telecast.

The Badgers and Golden Gophers paced a standout weekend on BTN, in which both No. 23 Illinois vs. Indiana (545,263 viewers - March 1) and No. 18 Iowa vs. No. 20 Penn State (445,981 viewers - Feb. 29) delivered strong numbers. The tight contest between the Fighting Illini and the Hoosiers slotted in as BTN's second-most watched regular season game of the 2019-20 season.

BTN's top five regular season men's basketball games of the 2019-20 regular season are as follows:

Date Teams Total Viewers Live+SD

3/1/2020 MINNESOTA vs. WISCONSIN 693,272

3/1/2020 INDIANA vs. ILLINOIS 545,263

1/27/2020 WISCONSIN vs. IOWA 504,924

1/30/2020 IOWA vs. MARYLAND 455,490

2/26/2020 MARYLAND vs. MINNESOTA 454,395