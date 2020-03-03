BTN.com staff, March 3, 2020
The Big Ten women's basketball coaches participated in a teleconference with members of the media to preview the 2020 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament. Audio from each coach is posted here.
CLOSE
By using this site you agree to its Privacy Policy and the Terms of Use.
CLOSE
The Big Ten women's basketball coaches participated in a teleconference with members of the media to preview the 2020 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament. Audio from each coach is posted here.