With the bracket set for the 2020 Big Ten Men's Ice Hockey Tournament, BTN today announced its coverage plans for the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game taking place over the next three weeks.

This weekend, Ohio State, Michigan and Minnesota will have home ice for three best-of-three quarterfinal series. The Golden Gophers will host Notre Dame with Friday and Sunday's coverage appearing on FS2 and the FOX Sports app (if FS2 is included in your cable package), while Saturday night's game will be on Fox Sports North Plus and BTN+. All quarterfinal games between Ohio State and Wisconsin, as well as Michigan and Michigan State, will be streamed live on BTN+.

Top-seeded Penn State earned a bye into the single-elimination semifinals, scheduled for March 14-15. Times are yet to be determined, however the highest-seeded team advancing from the quarterfinals will host the second-highest advancing seed, while the lowest-seeded advancing team will play at Penn State. Both semifinal games will be televised live on BTN and the FOX Sports app.

The championship game will take place on either March 21 or 22, once again airing live on BTN and the FOX Sports app.

2020 BIG TEN HOCKEY TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS

March 6-8 | Best-of-three series



#7 WISCONSIN AT #2 OHIO STATE

Game 1: Friday, March 6 - 7 p.m. ET - BTN+

Game 2: Saturday, March 7 - 7 p.m. ET - BTN+

Game 3 (if necessary: Sunday, March 8 - 7 p.m. ET) - BTN+





#6 MICHIGAN STATE AT #3 MICHIGAN

Game 1: Friday, March 6 - 7 p.m. ET - BTN+

Game 2: Saturday, March 7 - 7 p.m. ET - BTN+

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, March 8 - 5 p.m. ET- BTN+





#5 NOTRE DAME AT #4 MINNESOTA

Game 1: Friday, March 6 - 8 p.m. ET - FS2 and the FOX Sports app

Game 2: Saturday, March 7 - 8 p.m. ET - FOX Sports North PLUS and BTN+

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, March 8 - 7 p.m. ET - FS2 and the FOX Sports app

SEMIFINAL COVERAGE

March 14-15 - Timing TBD - BTN and the FOX Sports app

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME COVERAGE

March 21 or 22 - Timing TBD - BTN and the FOX Sports app