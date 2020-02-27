Winter may be upon us, but we're keeping things hot by debuting a brand new round of BTN LiveBIG vignettes. These videos highlight the ambitious vision and sweeping impact that Big Ten universities have in fields ranging from healthcare to environmental issues to driving innovation.

ILLINOIS TAKES ON THE PROBLEM OF POLYURETHANES: LIVEBIG 2019-20

BIG RED 200 SUPERCHARGES RESEARCH AT INDIANA: LIVEBIG 2019-20

HOW IOWA IS ADVANCING OUR UNDERSTANDING OF AUTISM: LIVEBIG 2019-20

A MARYLAND PROFESSOR MELDS ART AND SCIENCE: LIVEBIG 2019-20

A MICHIGAN STUDY LISTENS IN ON OUR NOISY LIVES: LIVEBIG 2019-20

Partnering with Apple, researchers at the University of Michigan study the noise levels to which humans are exposed to help curb the harmful impact it can have on our health.

HOW MICHIGAN STATE HELPS FARMERS GROW "MORE FOOD, MORE SUSTAINABLY": LIVEBIG 2019-20

At the forefront of digital agriculture, Michigan State University scientists leverage technologies, such as drones, GPS, and computer modeling, to create efficient and environmentally-sound farming practices.

MINNESOTA AIMS TO REDUCE THE IMPACT OF INFANT STROKES: LIVEBIG 2019-20

Through neural mapping, noninvasive brain stimulation, and intensive rehabilitation, scientists at the University of Minnesota are vastly improving outcomes for patients who have had a stroke as an infant.

NEBRASKA TURNS TO MANUFACTURING METHODS TO SOLVE PROBLEMS IN MEDICINE: LIVEBIG 2019-20

NORTHWESTERN CONFRONTS THE GLOBAL CHALLENGE OF ANTIBIOTIC RESISTANCE: LIVEBIG 2019-20

With the overuse of antimicrobial chemicals leading to stronger microbes and weakened human immune systems, Northwestern University environmental engineers look to stem a growing threat by promoting a healthy balance in our everyday lives.

THIS OHIO STATE CENTER IMPARTS CRITICAL SKILLS ON THE CLINICIANS OF TOMORROW: LIVEBIG 2019-20

MEET THE PENN STATE DRONE THAT IS OUT OF THIS WORLD: LIVEBIG 2019-20

Tasked with creating a drone able to fly in the atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan, Penn State University aerospace engineers leverage 25 years of helicopter design experience to aid in the exploration of our solar system.

PURDUE ENGINEERS LOOK TO REVOLUTIONIZE THE FEEL OF PROSTHETICS: LIVEBIG 2019-20

RUTGERS AIMS TO HELP ASTHMA SUFFERERS BREATHE EASY: LIVEBIG 2019-20

To help those with asthma live normal lives, physicians and researchers at Rutgers University are studying the causes of and developing treatments for this all-too-common respiratory condition.

WISCONSIN VETERINARIANS TARGET CANINE CANCERS WITH A POTENTIAL VACCINE: LIVEBIG 2019-20

Undertaking the largest interventional clinical trial in the history of veterinary medicine, doctors at the University of Wisconsin are working to create a vaccine that will train the canine immune system to spot and shut down various cancers at their earliest stages.