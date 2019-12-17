On Wednesday from 11 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET, BTN is gearing up for college football's Early Signing Period with six hours of recruiting coverage on BTN Live: Signing Day Special.

Signing Day veterans Mike Hall, Gerry DiNardo and Howard Griffith will be joined by Allen Trieu, Midwest Football Recruiting Analyst for 247 Sports, as they provide in-depth analysis of each school's class. BTN reporters will be on-site at four schools including Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin. Throughout the day, the crew will speak with an assortment of Big Ten head coaches*, including Mark Dantonio (11:30 a.m. ET), Pat Fitzgerald (1:30 p.m. ET), Tom Allen (1:45 p.m. ET), Jeff Brohm (2:45 p.m. ET), Michael Locksley (3 p.m. ET), Greg Schiano (3:30 p.m. ET), Scott Frost (3:45 p.m. ET) and Lovie Smith (4:30 p.m. ET).

According to 247Sports composite team rankings, the Big Ten currently has five of the top 25 recruiting classes in the country, led by No. 4 Ohio State, No. 11 Michigan, No. 12 Penn State, No. 20 Nebraska and No. 25 Iowa.

Early signing period coverage can be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the Fox Sports app.

*All interview times are estimated