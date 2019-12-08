Big Ten champ Ohio State received the No. 2 seed in the final College Football Playoff Rankings, released Sunday.

The Buckeyes, the three-time defending B1G champ, will face reigning national champ and No. 3 Clemson in the national semifinals (Fiesta Bowl). The winner of the game will play the No. 1 LSU-No. 4 Oklahoma victor in the national final.

Ohio State rallied past Big Ten West champ Wisconsin, 34-21, in the 2019 Big Ten Football Championship Game on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Buckeyes were No. 1 entering the game in Indianapolis, but the committee decided to put SEC champ LSU in the top spot following its convincing win vs. then-No. 4 Georgia.

The rest of the final CFP and all other bowl announcements will be announced later Sunday afternoon.