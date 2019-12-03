Greg Schiano, who led Rutgers to new heights from 2001-11, returns as the head football coach "On the Banks." Schiano's appointment as head coach comes following the Rutgers Board of Governors' approval Tuesday of contract terms.

The Wyckoff, New Jersey, native directed the Scarlet Knights to six bowl appearances, coached 83 RU players who signed NFL contracts and guided the program to the top APR score in the nation during his previous 11 seasons in Piscataway. He was named the 2006 National Coach of the Year.

Schiano, who has three nine-win campaigns and coached 16 Rutgers All-America selections, holds a 68-67 record as the Rutgers head coach, including a 56-33 mark in his last seven seasons. The 68 wins are fourth in school history, behind Frank Burns (78), Harvey Harman (74) and John Bateman (73).

"Rutgers University and this football program have meant the world to me and my family," said Schiano. "I arrived here in 2000 with the goal to build a program that would be a source of pride for the state of New Jersey and develop great young men. I look forward to embracing that challenge once again. This is a great opportunity for all of Rutgers to pull together to get us back to where we all know we belong. It will take everyone on this campus and in the State of Rutgers to get this done."

