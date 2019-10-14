Four first-timers claim Week 7 Big Ten individual honors
The Big Ten office released its Week 7 Big Ten superlative honors, and a first-time winner claimed every laurel.
Purdue highlights the week’s honorees, with the offensive player of the week (QB Jack Plummer) and the freshman of the week (WR David Bell).
See all of the winners below.
Offensive Player of the Week: Jack Plummer, Purdue, Fr., QB
- Completed 33 of 41 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns in Purdue’s victory against Maryland
- Broke the school record for completion percentage with a minimum of 40 passing attempts (80.5 percent), which is the third-highest completion percentage in the Big Ten with 40 or more attempts since 2000
- Tallied the second-most passing yards in school history by a freshman
- Earns his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Purdue Offensive Player of the Week: Elijah Sindelar (Sept. 9, 2019)
Defensive Player of the Week: Kamal Martin, Minnesota, Sr., LB
- Recorded a career-high 15 tackles, including six solo stops, in Minnesota’s win against Nebraska
- Anchored a defense that did not allow a point until the fourth quarter
- Leads the Gophers with 41 tackles on the season
- Receives his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
- Last Minnesota Defensive Player of the Week: Antoine Winfield Jr. (Sept. 9, 2018)
Special Teams Player of the Week: Blake Gillikin, Penn State, Sr., P
- Punted seven times for 295 yards in Penn State’s victory at Iowa
- Had five punts downed inside the 20-yard line, including three punts inside the 10
- Hit a 62-yard punt in the third quarter, his 47th career punt over 50 yards and seventh career punt of 60 or more yards
- Claims his first career Special Teams Player of the Week honor
- Last Penn State Special Teams Player of the Week: Saquon Barkley (Oct. 30, 2017)
Freshman of the Week: David Bell, Purdue, WR
- Caught nine passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the Boilermakers’ win against Maryland
- Set career highs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns to become only the third Purdue freshman to record those milestones in a single game
- Registered touchdown catches of 23 and 8 yards
- Earns his first career Freshman of the Week award
- Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: Rondale Moore (Nov. 26, 2018)