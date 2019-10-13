Undefeated Minnesota debuts in latest AP poll
Big Ten West co-leader Minnesota debuts in the latest AP poll, released Sunday afternoon.
The undefeated Gophers come in at No. 20, following their convincing win vs. Nebraska.
Ohio State, once again, paces the Big Ten in the poll, dropping from T-No. 3 to No. 4, despite Georgia losing. LSU jumped the Buckeyes and into the No. 2 spot behind top-ranked Alabama.
No. 6 Wisconsin moves up two spots, and No. 7 Penn State ascends three spots.
See the full poll below.
