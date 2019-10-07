Jonathan Taylor, three others earn Week 6 Big Ten individual honors
The Big Ten office released its Week 6 superlative winners Monday morning, and the list includes three previous winners.
Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor claims his third offensive honor of the season to highlight the honorees. Maryland RB Javon Leake (special teams) and Nebraska WR Wan’Dale Robinson (freshman) each earn their second career honors.
Michigan DL Aidan Hutchinson (defensive) is the lone first-time winner.
Offensive Player of the Week: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, Jr., RB
- Matched a single-game school record with five total touchdowns, becoming the first Badger to reach that mark since Melvin Gordon in 2014 and the first Big Ten standout with five touchdowns since Saquon Barkley in 2016
- Carried the ball 19 times for 186 yards and four rushing touchdowns, moving into third place on Wisconsin’s all-time rushing list with 4,916 career yards
- Added three catches for 29 yards and a touchdown
- Earns his seventh career Offensive Player of the Week award and third of the season
- Last Wisconsin Offensive Player of the Week: Jonathan Taylor (Sept. 23, 2019)
Defensive Player of the Week: Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan, So., DL
- Recorded six tackles, one sack and a career-high 2.5 tackles for loss in the Wolverines’ victory against Iowa
- Added a forced fumble and a pass break-up
- Anchored a defense that allowed just one rushing yard and recorded eight sacks
- Receives his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
- Last Michigan Defensive Player of the Week: Chase Winovich (Oct. 1, 2018)
Special Teams Player of the Week: Javon Leake, Maryland, Jr., RB
- Took the opening kickoff of the second half back for a 100-yard touchdown in Maryland’s win at Rutgers, recording his second career kickoff return touchdown
- Recorded Maryland’s longest kickoff return touchdown since Ty Johnson went 100 yards at Ohio State in 2017
- Also rushed for 65 yards on just five carries and scored two rushing touchdowns
- Claims his second career Special Teams Player of the Week honor and first of the season
- Last Maryland Special Teams Player of the Week: Javon Leake (Oct. 29, 2018)
Freshman of the Week: Wan’Dale Robinson, Nebraska, WR
- Tied his career-high with seven receptions for a career-high 123 yards against Northwestern, including a career-long 49-yard reception in the third quarter
- Added a 32-yard reception in the final minute to set up Nebraska’s game-winning field goal
- Opened the scoring with a career-long 42-yard run for a touchdown on his way to a game-high 186 all-purpose yards
- Earns his second career Freshman of the Week award
- Last Nebraska Freshman of the Week: Wan’Dale Robinson (Sept. 23, 2019)