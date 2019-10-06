Walk-on emergency K Lane McCallum hits walk-off FG
Lane McCallum is a local boy. He attended Norfolk High School, located two hours from Memorial Stadium.
He came to the Huskers as a walk-on safety, but has been used recently as an emergency kicker.
McCallum was up to the challenge Saturday afternoon, hitting the game-winning field goal as time expired to lift Nebraska to a much-needed 13-10 win over Big Ten West rival Northwestern.
The 24-yard kick was anything but a no-doubter; in fact, Scott Frost joked, in his postgame press conference, that he could jump higher than the kick. It went through the uprights, though, and the kick and celebration are something Nebraska fans won’t soon forget.