Penn State (10), Wisconsin (9), Michigan (8) collect Week 6 sacks
Week 6 featured a couple of top 25 matchups, a dramatic walk-off win, and plenty of sacks.
Penn State registered 10 sacks, one off the program record, in its win vs. Purdue, while Wisconsin (9, vs. Kent State) and Michigan (8, vs. Iowa) both flirted with double figures.
Shaka Toney (Penn State) and Zack Baun (Wisconsin) each tallied a career-high three sacks on a day dominated by pass-rushers.
Unsurprisingly, the bevy of sacks came in a trio of dominating defensive efforts that totaled 10 points.
Here’s a look at some of the top sacks.
