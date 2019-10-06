Five Big Ten teams ranked in post-Week 6 AP top 25 poll

By BTN.com staff, 14 hours ago

Ohio State moved up to T-No. 3 in the latest AP poll, released Sunday afternoon.

The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 with their second emphatic win in as many weeks under the lights, this time vs. then-No. 25 Michigan State.

The Spartans fell out of the poll as a result of the loss, while Wisconsin (No. 8), Penn State (No. 10), Michigan (No. 16) and Iowa (No. 17) remained ranked.

See the full poll below.

