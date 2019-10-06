Five Big Ten teams ranked in post-Week 6 AP top 25 poll
Ohio State moved up to T-No. 3 in the latest AP poll, released Sunday afternoon.
The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 with their second emphatic win in as many weeks under the lights, this time vs. then-No. 25 Michigan State.
The Spartans fell out of the poll as a result of the loss, while Wisconsin (No. 8), Penn State (No. 10), Michigan (No. 16) and Iowa (No. 17) remained ranked.
See the full poll below.
B1G in latest AP poll:
T3. @OhioStateFB
8. @BadgerFootball
10. @PennStateFball
16. @UMichFootball
17. @HawkeyeFootball
RV: @GopherFootball; @MSU_Football
Full poll 👉 https://t.co/n5FnnSbO8O pic.twitter.com/y7ECpXuzMk
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 6, 2019