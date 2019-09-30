Three QBs earn Week 5 Big Ten individual superlatives
The Big Ten office released its Week 5 superlative winners Monday morning, and you can see all five honorees below.
Co-Offensive Players of the Week: Tanner Morgan, Minnesota, So., QB
- Completed 21-of-22 passes for 396 yards and four touchdowns in Minnesota’s victory at Purdue
- Completion percentage of .955 was the best single-game mark in conference history for any quarterback attempting 13 or more passes
- Recorded the most passing yards in a game by a Gopher since Adam Weber threw for 416 yards against Michigan State in 2009
- Earns his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Minnesota Offensive Player of the Week: Tyler Johnson (Sept. 16, 2019)
Sean Clifford, Penn State, So., QB
- Threw for 398 yards and three touchdowns and added 54 yards and a touchdown on the ground in Penn State’s victory at Maryland
- Notched the third-most passing yards in a contest in school history and most since 2014
- Completed 26 of a career-high 31 passing attempts
- Claims his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Penn State Offensive Player of the Week: Miles Sanders (Sept. 24, 2018)
Defensive Player of the Week: Chris Orr, Wisconsin, Sr., LB
- Recorded nine tackles, including five solo stops, in the Badgers’ win against Northwestern
- Added two sacks and a forced fumble in the contest
- Anchored a defense that allowed just 255 yards, recorded 14.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, forced three turnovers and scored two touchdowns
- Receives his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
- Last Wisconsin Defensive Player of the Week: Leon Jacobs (Nov. 13, 2017)
Special Teams Player of the Week: Jacob Herbers, Minnesota, Sr., P
- Averaged 41.2 yards per punt on four attempts as Minnesota defeated Purdue
- Pinned the Boilermakers at their own 1 and 2 yard line on punts in a contest that the Gophers would win by seven points
- Has not allowed a punt return yard all season
- Claims his first career Special Teams Player of the Week honor
- Last Minnesota Special Teams Player of the Week: Demetrius Douglas (Nov. 26, 2018)
Freshman of the Week: Michael Penix Jr., Indiana, QB
- Finished 33-of-42 passing for 286 yards with a career-best three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown at Michigan State
- Completed a school-record 20-straight passes, the second-most consecutive completions in Big Ten history behind Chuck Long’s 22-straight in 1984
- His 33 completions were a career-high and share seventh on the program’s single-game list
- Earns his second career Freshman of the Week award
- Last Indiana Freshman of the Week: Michael Penix Jr. (Sept. 2, 2019)