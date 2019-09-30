Three QBs earn Week 5 Big Ten individual superlatives

By BTN.com staff, 19 hours ago

The Big Ten office released its Week 5 superlative winners Monday morning, and you can see all five honorees below.

Co-Offensive Players of the Week: Tanner Morgan, Minnesota, So., QB

  • Completed 21-of-22 passes for 396 yards and four touchdowns in Minnesota’s victory at Purdue
  • Completion percentage of .955 was the best single-game mark in conference history for any quarterback attempting 13 or more passes
  • Recorded the most passing yards in a game by a Gopher since Adam Weber threw for 416 yards against Michigan State in 2009
  • Earns his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
  • Last Minnesota Offensive Player of the Week: Tyler Johnson (Sept. 16, 2019)

Sean Clifford, Penn State, So., QB

  • Threw for 398 yards and three touchdowns and added 54 yards and a touchdown on the ground in Penn State’s victory at Maryland
  • Notched the third-most passing yards in a contest in school history and most since 2014
  • Completed 26 of a career-high 31 passing attempts
  • Claims his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
  • Last Penn State Offensive Player of the Week: Miles Sanders (Sept. 24, 2018)

Defensive Player of the Week: Chris Orr, Wisconsin, Sr., LB

  • Recorded nine tackles, including five solo stops, in the Badgers’ win against Northwestern
  • Added two sacks and a forced fumble in the contest
  • Anchored a defense that allowed just 255 yards, recorded 14.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, forced three turnovers and scored two touchdowns
  • Receives his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
  • Last Wisconsin Defensive Player of the Week: Leon Jacobs (Nov. 13, 2017)

Special Teams Player of the Week: Jacob Herbers, Minnesota, Sr., P

  • Averaged 41.2 yards per punt on four attempts as Minnesota defeated Purdue
  • Pinned the Boilermakers at their own 1 and 2 yard line on punts in a contest that the Gophers would win by seven points
  • Has not allowed a punt return yard all season
  • Claims his first career Special Teams Player of the Week honor
  • Last Minnesota Special Teams Player of the Week: Demetrius Douglas (Nov. 26, 2018)

Freshman of the Week: Michael Penix Jr., Indiana, QB

  • Finished 33-of-42 passing for 286 yards with a career-best three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown at Michigan State
  • Completed a school-record 20-straight passes, the second-most consecutive completions in Big Ten history behind Chuck Long’s 22-straight in 1984
  • His 33 completions were a career-high and share seventh on the program’s single-game list
  • Earns his second career Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Indiana Freshman of the Week: Michael Penix Jr. (Sept. 2, 2019)
