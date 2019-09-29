Rutgers fires football coach Chris Ash after three-plus seasons
Rutgers announced Sunday that Chris Ash and OC John McNulty have been relieved of their duties, effective immediately. Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will serve as interim head coach.
“We appreciate Chris’s dedicated efforts on behalf of our football program, our department and our University,” said Hobbs. “This change is especially difficult because of the steadfast commitment that Chris and his family have made to our student-athletes. Progress has been achieved in many areas, but, unfortunately, that progress has not been realized on the field of play. As such, it is in the best interest of the program to make a change.”
Ash compiled an 8-32 record, including 3-26 in B1G play, in three-plus seasons with the Scarlet Knights. His last game will go down as Saturday’s 52-0 loss at Michigan to drop to 0-2 in the Big Ten; the Scarlet Knights lost 30-0 to Iowa in their conference opener.
The terms of Ash’s and McNulty’s contracts will be honored by Rutgers Athletics, exclusively using department-generated funds.
A national search for a new head coach will take place, with additional details forthcoming.