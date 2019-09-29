Ohio State moves up to No. 4 in latest AP Poll
Five Big Ten teams are ranked in the latest AP poll, released Sunday afternoon.
No. 4 Ohio State, up from No. 5, continues to pace the conference, while No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 12 Penn State, No. 14 Iowa and No. 19 Michigan follow.
Michigan State is receiving the most votes of unranked teams.
See the full poll below.
B1G in latest AP poll:
4. @OhioStateFB
8. @BadgerFootball
12. @PennStateFball
14. @HawkeyeFootball
19. @UMichFootball
