Nebraska-Stanford Volleyball Match Sets BTN Ratings Record

By BTN Communications, 10 hours ago

Margaret Silhasek

Last Wednesday’s volleyball match between No. 1 Nebraska and No. 2 Stanford was the most-watched volleyball match in Big Ten Network history, according to Nielsen. The rematch of last season’s national championship averaged 226,765 viewers, which eclipsed a mark previously set by the Nebraska vs. Minnesota match in October of 2018.

In addition to the television broadcast, the FOX Sports app live stream brought in over 718,000 minutes of total consumption, which also broke a record for the most-watched BTN volleyball stream ever. Social media content supplemented the linear broadcast and live stream, with BTN’s on-campus program producing 55 pieces of video content across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The videos promoted the match as well as BTN’s larger volleyball coverage, garnering an additional 149,085 video views from Sept. 16 – 22.

The match was a part of BTN’s newly themed Wednesday Night Block Party, which will include Wednesday night doubleheaders throughout October as well as the B1G Volleyball Report following the matches. The B1G Volleyball Report offers highlights and analysis from the night’s games as well as insight into the broader storylines across the Big Ten Conference.

This week on BTN’s Wednesday Night Block Party, Ohio State will host Maryland at 7 p.m. ET. On Friday, it’s a matchup of two ranked teams when No. 3 Nebraska visits No. 20 Illinois at 8:30 p.m. ET and on Saturday, No. 15 Purdue takes on No. 7 Minnesota at 8 p.m. ET. All televised matches can be streamed exclusively on the FOX Sports app.

BTN’s remaining volleyball schedule is below is subject to change.

2019 BTN/FOX Sports App Volleyball Schedule

Date Visiting Team Home Team Time (ET)
September 25, 2019 Ohio State Maryland 7:00 PM
September 27, 2019 Nebraska Illinois 8:30 PM
September 28, 2019 Purdue Minnesota 8:00 PM
September 29, 2019 Ohio State Michigan 2:00 PM
October 2, 2019 Minnesota Iowa 7:00 PM
October 2, 2019 Penn State Wisconsin 9:00 PM
October 4, 2019 Michigan Maryland 6:00 PM
October 4, 2019 Northwestern Purdue 8:00 PM
October 5, 2019 Wisconsin Nebraska 8:00 PM
October 9, 2019 Wisconsin Northwestern 7:00 PM
October 9, 2019 Minnesota Illinois 9:00 PM
October 11, 2019 Michigan State Nebraska 9:00 PM
October 12, 2019 TBD TBD TBD
October 13, 2019 Minnesota Wisconsin 4:00 PM
October 16, 2019 Indiana Maryland 6:00 PM
October 16, 2019 Iowa Ohio State 8:00 PM
October 18, 2019 Illinois Wisconsin 9:00 PM
October 20, 2019 Indiana Iowa 4:00 PM
October 23, 2019 Rutgers Ohio State 6:00 PM
October 23, 2019 Illinois Penn State 8:00 PM
October 25, 2019 Minnesota Michigan 6:00 PM
October 25, 2019 Nebraska Indiana 8:00 PM
October 26, 2019 Nebraska Purdue 8:00 PM
October 27, 2019 Minnesota Michigan State 12:00 PM
October 30, 2019 Indiana Purdue 6:00 PM
October 30, 2019 Maryland Wisconsin 8:00 PM
November 2, 2019 Penn State Nebraska 8:30 PM
November 6, 2019 Northwestern Nebraska 9:00 PM
November 14, 2019 Wisconsin Minnesota 9:00 PM
November 22, 2019 Nebraska Minnesota 9:00 PM
November 24, 2019 Nebraska Wisconsin 2:30 PM
November 27, 2019 Purdue Michigan 6:30 PM
November 27, 2019 Northwestern Illinois 8:30 PM
November 29, 2019 Wisconsin Penn State 6:30 PM
November 30, 2019 Minnesota Penn State 8:00 PM
