Big Ten Power Rankings: Wisconsin takes over No. 2 spot in post-Week 4 list
It’s time to reward Wisconsin for its dominating start, and that’s why the Badgers come in at No. 2 in Dave Wannstedt’s latest Big Ten Power Rankings.
The Badgers, fresh off their blowout win vs. Michigan, leap West rival Iowa for the second spot, trailing two-time defending B1G champ Ohio State.
See Wannstedt’s latest poll below.
1. Ohio State (4-0, 1-0)
Last week: 1
2. Wisconsin (3-0, 1-0)
Last week: 2
3. Iowa (3-0, 1-0)
Last week: 3
4. Penn State (3-0, 0-0)
Last week: 5
5. Michigan (2-1, 0-1)
Last week: 3
6. Nebraska (3-1, 1-0)
Last week: 7
7. Michigan State (3-1, 1-0)
Last week: 6
8. Maryland (2-1, 0-0)
Last week: 9
10. Indiana (3-1, 0-1)
Last week: 11
11. Illinois (2-2, 0-1)
Last week: 12
12. Northwestern (1-2, 0-1)
Last week: 10
13. Purdue (1-2, 0-0)
Last week: 13
14. Rutgers (1-2, 0-1)
Last week: 14