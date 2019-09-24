Big Ten Power Rankings: Wisconsin takes over No. 2 spot in post-Week 4 list

By BTN.com staff, 9 hours ago

It’s time to reward Wisconsin for its dominating start, and that’s why the Badgers come in at No. 2 in Dave Wannstedt’s latest Big Ten Power Rankings.

The Badgers, fresh off their blowout win vs. Michigan, leap West rival Iowa for the second spot, trailing two-time defending B1G champ Ohio State.

See Wannstedt’s latest poll below.

1. Ohio State (4-0, 1-0)
Last week: 1

2. Wisconsin (3-0, 1-0)
Last week: 2

3. Iowa (3-0, 1-0)
Last week: 3

4. Penn State (3-0, 0-0)
Last week: 5

5. Michigan (2-1, 0-1)
Last week: 3

6. Nebraska (3-1, 1-0)
Last week: 7

7. Michigan State (3-1, 1-0)
Last week: 6

8. Maryland (2-1, 0-0)
Last week: 9

10. Indiana (3-1, 0-1)
Last week: 11

11. Illinois (2-2, 0-1)
Last week: 12

12. Northwestern (1-2, 0-1)
Last week: 10

13. Purdue (1-2, 0-0)
Last week: 13

14. Rutgers (1-2, 0-1)
Last week: 14

