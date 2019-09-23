Jonathan Taylor, Joe Bachie headline Week 4 individual honors

By BigTen.org, 8 hours ago

The Big Ten office released its Week 4 superlative winners Monday morning, and there’s a lot of starpower in the recipients.

See all of the latest honorees below.

Offensive Players of the Week: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, Jr., RB

  • Rushed 23 times for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns, topping the 100-yard rushing mark for the 25th time in his 30-game career, to become the first Wisconsin player in history to rush for at least 200 yards against Michigan
  • Scored his ninth overall touchdown of the season on a 1-yard run to open the scoring in the first quarter, carrying eight times for 51 yards on the game-opening drive
  • Only Ron Dayne (33) and Montee Ball (26) have more 100-yard games as Badgers
  • Earns his sixth career Offensive Player of the Week award and second of the season
  • Last Wisconsin Offensive Player of the Week: Jonathan Taylor (Sept. 2, 2019)

*****

Defensive Player of the Week: Joe Bachie, Michigan State, Sr., LB

  • Recorded a career-high 14 tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss, in Michigan State’s win against Northwestern
  • Added a 9-yard sack in the first quarter and two pass break-ups
  • Recorded his fifth career interception and returned it 19 yards in the fourth quarter
  • Receives his fourth career Defensive Player of the Week honor and first since Nov. 15, 2018
  • Last Michigan State Defensive Player of the Week: Kenny Willekes (Sept. 2, 2019)

*****

Special Teams Player of the Week: Blake Hayes, Illinois, Jr., P

  • Dropped five punts inside the 20, including a 59-yard boot to the 2-yard line that set up a fumble and Illini score on the next play against Nebraska
  • Averaged 45.9 yards on eight punts against the Huskers
  • Ranks second on Illinois’ career punting average list (43.1 ypp) behind Steve Weatherford (43.5)
  • Claims his first career Special Teams Player of the Week honor
  • Last Illinois Special Teams Player of the Week: David Reisner (Nov. 24, 2014)

*****

Freshman of the Week: Wan’Dale Robinson, Nebraska, WR

  • Recorded a career-high eight receptions for 79 yards, while adding 89 rushing yards in Nebraska’s come-from-behind win against Illinois
  • Doubled as a receiver and running back and totaled 168 yards from scrimmage and his first three career touchdowns
  • Scored the go-ahead touchdown with 8:00 in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run
  • Earns his first career Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Nebraska Freshman of the Week: Adrian Martinez (Nov. 5, 2018)

