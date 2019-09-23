Jonathan Taylor, Joe Bachie headline Week 4 individual honors
The Big Ten office released its Week 4 superlative winners Monday morning, and there’s a lot of starpower in the recipients.
See all of the latest honorees below.
Offensive Players of the Week: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, Jr., RB
- Rushed 23 times for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns, topping the 100-yard rushing mark for the 25th time in his 30-game career, to become the first Wisconsin player in history to rush for at least 200 yards against Michigan
- Scored his ninth overall touchdown of the season on a 1-yard run to open the scoring in the first quarter, carrying eight times for 51 yards on the game-opening drive
- Only Ron Dayne (33) and Montee Ball (26) have more 100-yard games as Badgers
- Earns his sixth career Offensive Player of the Week award and second of the season
- Last Wisconsin Offensive Player of the Week: Jonathan Taylor (Sept. 2, 2019)
6⃣,
Number of times @BadgerFootball RB @JayT23 has been named B1G OPOW.
Safe prediction: Today's honor won't be his last. pic.twitter.com/K0qyWcC0SK
— Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) September 23, 2019
*****
Defensive Player of the Week: Joe Bachie, Michigan State, Sr., LB
- Recorded a career-high 14 tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss, in Michigan State’s win against Northwestern
- Added a 9-yard sack in the first quarter and two pass break-ups
- Recorded his fifth career interception and returned it 19 yards in the fourth quarter
- Receives his fourth career Defensive Player of the Week honor and first since Nov. 15, 2018
- Last Michigan State Defensive Player of the Week: Kenny Willekes (Sept. 2, 2019)
The obvious is official: @MSU_Football's @JoeBach35 is Week 4 B1G DPOW. pic.twitter.com/828aFMUby5
— Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) September 23, 2019
*****
Special Teams Player of the Week: Blake Hayes, Illinois, Jr., P
- Dropped five punts inside the 20, including a 59-yard boot to the 2-yard line that set up a fumble and Illini score on the next play against Nebraska
- Averaged 45.9 yards on eight punts against the Huskers
- Ranks second on Illinois’ career punting average list (43.1 ypp) behind Steve Weatherford (43.5)
- Claims his first career Special Teams Player of the Week honor
- Last Illinois Special Teams Player of the Week: David Reisner (Nov. 24, 2014)
He's a field-flipper, that @HayesBla1.
The @IlliniFootball P has been honored for his strong Week 4 performance. pic.twitter.com/fUhm73E3Xc
— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) September 23, 2019
*****
Freshman of the Week: Wan’Dale Robinson, Nebraska, WR
- Recorded a career-high eight receptions for 79 yards, while adding 89 rushing yards in Nebraska’s come-from-behind win against Illinois
- Doubled as a receiver and running back and totaled 168 yards from scrimmage and his first three career touchdowns
- Scored the go-ahead touchdown with 8:00 in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run
- Earns his first career Freshman of the Week award
- Last Nebraska Freshman of the Week: Adrian Martinez (Nov. 5, 2018)
Talk about a big B1G conference debut, @HuskerFBNation's @wanda1erobinson is the Week 4 B1G frosh of the week. pic.twitter.com/7SgADzSPnT
— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) September 23, 2019