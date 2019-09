Big Ten announces players to attend men's basketball media days

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Day is Wednesday, Oct. 2, meaning it’s time to release the list of standouts who will be attending the annual event.

BigTen.org released the official list Monday, and it can be viewed below.

ILLINOIS

Coach Brad Underwood

Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Sophomore Forward

Ayo Dosunmu, Sophomore Guard

Trent Frazier, Junior Guard

INDIANA

Coach Archie Miller

Da’Ron Davis, Senior Forward

Devonte Green, Senior Guard

IOWA

Coach Fran McCaffery

Luka Garza, Junior Center

Ryan Kriener, Senior Forward

Joe Wieskamp, Sophomore Guard

MARYLAND

Coach Mark Turgeon

Anthony Cowan Jr., Senior Guard

Darryl Morsell, Junior Guard

MICHIGAN

Coach Juwan Howard

Isaiah Livers, Junior Forward

Zavier Simpson, Senior Guard

Jon Teske, Senior Center

MICHIGAN STATE

Coach Tom Izzo

Joshua Langford, Senior Guard

Xavier Tillman, Junior Forward

Cassius Winston, Senior Guard

MINNESOTA

Coach Richard Pitino

Marcus Carr, Sophomore Guard

Michael Hurt, Senior Forward

NEBRASKA

Coach Fred Hoiberg

Haanif Cheatham, Senior Guard

Jervay Green, Junior Guard

Cam Mack, Sophomore Guard

NORTHWESTERN

Coach Chris Collins

Anthony Gaines, Junior Guard

A.J. Turner, Senior Forward

OHIO STATE

Coach Chris Holtmann

CJ Walker, Junior Guard

Andre Wesson, Senior Forward

Kaleb Wesson, Junior Forward

PENN STATE

Coach Patrick Chambers

John Harrar, Junior Forward

Lamar Stevens, Senior Forward

PURDUE

Coach Matt Painter

Nojel Eastern, Junior Guard

Matt Haarms, Junior Center

RUTGERS

Coach Steve Pikiell

Geo Baker, Junior Guard

Shaq Carter, Senior Forward

Ron Harper Jr., Sophomore Guard/Forward

WISCONSIN

Coach Greg Gard

Brevin Pritzl, Graduate Guard

D’Mitrik Trice, R-Junior Guard