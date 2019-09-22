Ohio State, five other Big Ten teams land in latest AP poll

By BTN.com staff, 7 hours ago

Ohio State, five other Big Ten teams land in latest AP poll

How high would Wisconsin rise in the latest AP poll, that was the question?

The answer: No. 8. The Badgers move up five spots, following their blowout win over then-No. 11 Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

No. 5 Ohio State continues to pace the Big Ten.

See the full poll below.

