Ohio State, five other Big Ten teams land in latest AP poll
How high would Wisconsin rise in the latest AP poll, that was the question?
The answer: No. 8. The Badgers move up five spots, following their blowout win over then-No. 11 Michigan on Saturday afternoon.
No. 5 Ohio State continues to pace the Big Ten.
See the full poll below.
B1G in latest AP poll:
5. @OhioStateFB
8. @BadgerFootball
12. @PennStateFball
14. @HawkeyeFootball
20. @UMichFootball
25. @MSU_Football
