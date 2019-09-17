Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State, Iowa lead Dave Wannstedt’s post-Week 3 list
It’s a new week, and the top two teams remain the same in Dave Wannstedt’s Big Ten Power Rankings.
See his post-Week 3 list below.
1. Ohio State (3-0). The Buckeyes scored on offense, defense and special teams in its Big Ten-opening blowout win at Indiana.
Last week: 1
2. Iowa (3-0). The Hawkeyes are idle following their fifth straight win over rival Iowa State.
Last week: 2
3. Michigan (2-0). The Wolverines have lost four straight at Camp Randall, the last win coming in 2001.
Last week: 4
4. Wisconsin (2-0). The home team in the Michigan-Wisconsin series has won each of the last three meetings.
Last week: 3
5. Penn State (3-0). The Nittany Lions enter the bye week fresh off a win over rival Pitt.
Last week: 5
6. Michigan State (2-1). The Spartans have won five of their last six Big Ten openers.
Last week: 7
7. Nebraska (2-1). After a combined 15 penalties in the first two weeks, the Huskers committed one penalty in Week 3.
Last week: 8
8. Minnesota (3-0). The Gophers sorely need the bye following a third straight dramatic win.
Last week: 10
9. Maryland (2-1). The Terrapins are idle in Week 4.
Last week: 6
10. Northwestern (1-1). The Wildcats tallied five sacks and three takeaways in the second half vs. UNLV.
Last week: 12
11. Indiana (2-1). UConn has lost 17 straight games vs. FBS opponents, including Illinois in Week 2.
Last week: 9
12. Illinois (2-1). The Illini open Big Ten play vs. Nebraska, which they beat in the 2015 Big Ten opener.
Last week: 11
13. Purdue (1-2). The Boilermakers are idle in Week 4.
Last week: 13
14. Rutgers (1-1). The Scarlet Knights are in search of their first win vs. Boston College since 1991.
Last week: 14