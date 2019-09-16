Keith Duncan, 5 first-time winners claim Week 3 individual honors
The Big Ten office released its Week 3 individual honors Monday, and there are five first-time recipients.
Iowa K Keith Duncan, the special teams player of the week, is the lone repeat winner, also taking the honor for his role in the Hawkeyes’ 2016 upset vs. Michigan.
See all of the honorees below.
Co-Offensive Players of the Week: Tyler Johnson, Minnesota, Sr., WR
- Caught 10 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns in Minnesota’s victory against Georgia Southern
- Touchdown receptions included a career-long 73-yard touchdown catch and a 2-yard score with 13 seconds left to secure the victory
- In 16 games since the start of the 2018 season, Johnson has 95 catches for 1,408 yards and 15 touchdowns
- Earns his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Minnesota Offensive Player of the Week: Rodney Smith (Oct. 24, 2016)
*****
J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, Jr., RB
- Rushed 22 times for 193 yards and a touchdown to lead Ohio State to a victory Saturday at Indiana
- Had 175 yards rushing at halftime, giving him 316 first-half yards over the past two games
- Added two catches for 14 yards, including a four-yard touchdown reception
- Claims his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: Dwayne Haskins (Nov. 26, 2018)
*****
Defensive Player of the Week: Joe Gaziano, Northwestern, Sr., DL
- Recorded nine tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, in Northwestern’s win against UNLV
- Added 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery
- Now has 22 career sacks, giving him sole possession of third place on the all-time list at Northwestern
- Receives his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
- Last Northwestern Defensive Player of the Week: Paddy Fisher (Oct. 30, 2017)
*****
Special Teams Player of the Week: Keith Duncan, Iowa, Jr., K
- Set a career high with four field goals on four attempts in Iowa’s victory at Iowa State
- Converted from 25, 40, 42 and 39 yards in the contest, with the final kick proving to be the game-winner with 4:51 left in the fourth quarter
- Improved to 8-for-8 on field goal attempts this season, including 4-fo-4 on attempts from 40 yards or longer
- Claims his second career Special Teams Player of the Week honor and first since 2016
- Last Iowa Special Teams Player of the Week: Riley McCarron (Nov. 21, 2016)
*****
Co-Freshmen of the Week: D.J. Johnson, Iowa, DB
- Recorded a career-high eight tackles in the Hawkeyes’ victory against Iowa State
- Notched a team-high seven solo stops
- Registered two pass breakups, including one on Iowa State’s final drive of the game to preserve Iowa’s win
- Earns his first career Freshman of the Week award
- Last Iowa Freshman of the Week: Riley Moss (Oct. 8, 2018)
*****
Drake Anderson, Northwestern, RB
- Rushed 26 times for 141 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats’ victory against UNLV
- Recorded his first-career rushing touchdown on a seven-yard run
- Established new career highs for carries and rushing yards
- Receives his first career Freshman of the Week award
- Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: John Moten IV (Nov. 28, 2016)
