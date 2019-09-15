No. 6 Ohio State paces Big Ten in latest AP poll
Ohio State continues to pace the Big Ten in the latest AP poll, released Sunday afternoon.
The Buckeyes, fresh off downing Indiana in its Big Ten opener, remain No. 6, while Maryland, which debuted in the poll last week, and Michigan State are no longer ranked.
Here’s where the Big Ten lands in the poll:
B1G in latest AP Poll:
6. @OhioStateFB
11. @UMichFootball
T-13. @PennStateOnBTN
T-13. @BadgerFootball
18. @HawkeyeFootball
Full poll ➡️ https://t.co/cZUp8uaFFL pic.twitter.com/rxA8m1v4i3
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 15, 2019