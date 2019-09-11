Big Ten Power Rankings: Dave Wannstedt's post-Week 2 list
There’s a new No. 1 and a reshuffled top 5 in BTN analyst Dave Wannstedt’s latest Big Ten Power Rankings.
The new top team: Ohio State, followed by Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan, the No. 1 in each of the first two installments.
Here’s how Coach ranks them entering Week 3:
1. Ohio State (2-0). Justin Fields’ nine TDs in the fist two games are as many as Dwayne Haskins had last year.
Last week: 2
2. Iowa (2-0, 1-0). For the second straight week Nate Stanley spread it around, this time spreading 16 completions around to eight pass-catchers.
Last week: 3
3. Wisconsin (2-0). Stat to enjoy on the off week: The Badgers are the first FBS team to score at least 100 points while allowing 0 in their first two games since South Carolina in 1980.
Last week: 5
4. Michigan (2-0). The Wolverines only allowed two plays longer than 10 yards in the double-overtime win vs. Army.
Last week: 1
5. Penn State (2-0). The Nittany Lions are outscoring opponents, 73-10, in the second half.
Last week: 4
6. Maryland (2-0). The Terrapins are one of four teams, joining Oklahoma, Utah State and Washington State, with at least 20 plays of 20-plus yards.
Last week: 7
7. Michigan State (2-0). The 51 points in Week 2 were the most the Spartans have scored in a game since putting up 55 in a 2015 win vs. Penn State.
Last week: 6
8. Nebraska (1-1). Week 3 opponent Northern Illinois is 4-2 in its last six games vs. the Big Ten.
Last week: 8
9. Indiana (2-0). The Hoosiers have already had four receivers record a 100-yard day through the first two games.
Last week: 11
10. Minnesota (2-0). With a win in Week 3, the Gophers would be 3-0 for the fourth straight season.
Last week: 12
11. Illinois (2-0). The defense is better, and Oluwole Betiku Jr.’s five sacks are No. 1 in the nation.
Last week: 10
12. Northwestern (0-1). The Wildcats were off last week, and host UNLV in Week 3.
Last week: 9
13. Purdue (1-1). Rondale Moore leads the nation in catches (24) and receiving yards (344).
Last week: 14
14. Rutgers (1-1, 0-1). The Scarlet Knights are off this week, following their Big Ten-opening loss at Iowa.
Last week: 13