Antoine Winfield Jr., three first-time winners claim Week 2 Big Ten honors
The Big Ten office released its Week 2 superlative winners Monday morning, and three of the four names are first-time honorees.
Antoine Winfield Jr., the lone repeat winner of the group, claimed his second career defensive honor for his game-ending interception in Minnesota’s double-overtime win at Fresno State. Purdue QB Elijah Sindelar (offense), Ohio State P Drue Chriman (special teams) and Michigan RB Zach Charbonnet (freshman) round out the winners.
Read all about each of the honorees below.
Offensive Player of the Week: Elijah Sindelar, Purdue, Sr., QB
- Completed 34-of-52 passes for 509 yards and five touchdowns in Purdue’s victory over Vanderbilt to become the first Purdue quarterback with five or more touchdown passes and 500 yards in a game since Kyle Orton in 2004
- Threw for more than 400 yards for the second consecutive game, becoming the first Boilermaker to do so since Drew Brees in 1998
- Added a rushing touchdown to mark the first six-touchdown performance by a Boilermaker since Curtis Painter in 2007
- Earns his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Purdue Offensive Player of the Week: Terry Wright (Nov. 5, 2018)
Defensive Player of the Week: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota, So., DB
- For the second straight year, recorded an interception in the end zone to seal a victory over Fresno State
- Notched a five-yard sack early in the fourth quarter to help force a punt with the game tied 21-21
- Finished the game with four solo tackles
- Receives his second career Defensive Player of the Week honor and first of the season
- Last Minnesota Defensive Player of the Week: Blake Cashman (Nov. 19, 2018)
Special Teams Player of the Week: Drue Chrisman, Ohio State, Jr., P
- Dropped two of his three punts inside the Cincinnati 5-yard line in Ohio State’s victory over the Bearcats
- Ohio State’s defense held on three downs each time, got the ball at midfield on each ensuing punt and scored touchdowns on both drives
- Averaged 43.0 yards per punt on the day
- Earns his first career Special Teams Player of the Week honor
- Last Ohio State Special Teams Player of the Week: Cameron Johnston (Sept. 28, 2015)
Freshman of the Week: Zach Charbonnet, Michigan, RB
- Scored the first three rushing touchdowns of his career in Michigan’s victory over Army
- Carried the ball 33 times for 100 yards to break the 100-yard mark for the first time in just his second start
- Added two catches in the contest
- Earns his first career Freshman of the Week award
- Last Michigan Freshman of the Week: Jabrill Peppers (Nov. 2, 2015)