No. 21 Maryland debuts in latest AP Poll
There are seven Big Ten teams ranked in the latest AP poll, released Sunday afternoon, for the third straight week.
This week, however, the seventh team is a new one, as Maryland, fresh off a second consecutive rout, this time a 63-20 win over Syracuse, debuts at No. 21. Nebraska, which lost a close decision at Colorado, fell out of the poll.
The Terps are ranked in the AP for the first time since Sept. 29, 2013, and the No. 21 ranking is their highest since being ranked No. 21 on Nov. 12, 2006.
Here’s where all of the B1G teams land.
B1G in latest AP poll:
6. @OhioStateFB
10. @UMichFootball
13. @PennStateFball
14. @BadgerFootball
18. @MSU_Football
19. @HawkeyeFootball
21. @TerpsFootball
