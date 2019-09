BTN Announces 2019-20 Big Ten Men and Women’s Basketball Television Schedule

BTN today announced its 2019-20 television schedule for men’s and women’s basketball, with nearly 200 total games across the entire season. BTN will air at least 133 men’s basketball games, including 75 conference games and 10 Big Ten Tournament games, as well as at least 64 women’s basketball games, including four ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchups alongside 12 conference tournament games.

Men’s nonconference play begins with a doubleheader on Tuesday, Nov. 5, when Juwan Howard and Fred Hoiberg make their respective Big Ten coaching debuts as Michigan faces off against Appalachian State and Nebraska takes on UC-Riverside. The men’s schedule also features a pair of notable neutral-site games. On Saturday, Dec. 21, Purdue will take on Butler in the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis at 2:30 p.m. ET, and on Saturday, Jan. 4, Penn State will host Iowa at the historic Palestra in Philadelphia.

Men’s conference play gets started on Dec. 7 with a pair of Saturday games featuring Indiana at Wisconsin and Penn State at Ohio State, the first of 11 conference games appearing on BTN in December. In February, BTN will once again be home to Super Saturday at Madison Square Garden, with Rutgers and Michigan wrestling squaring off before the Scarlet Knights and Wolverines basketball programs take to the hardwood at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The women’s non-conference schedule gets rolling on Wednesday, Dec. 4, with back-to-back doubleheaders in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. On night one, Nebraska welcomes the Duke Blue Devils to Lincoln ahead of Iowa hosting Clemson. On Dec. 5, Virginia travels to Rutgers before Louisville heads to Ohio State for a border battle. Women’s conference play tips off on Dec. 28 with a Saturday night doubleheader showcasing Michigan State at Indiana and Michigan at Maryland.

Both men’s and women’s conference tournaments will take place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. From March 4-7, BTN will broadcast nearly the entire B1G Women’s Basketball Tournament, including both semifinal games, before closing the year with first 10 games of the B1G Men’s Basketball Tournament.

All basketball programming can be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices on the Fox Sports app.

Four men’s games in November will potentially be added to the schedule at a later date, including Troy at Indiana, Jacksonville State at Purdue, Yale at Penn State and South Dakota State at Indiana.

2019-20 Men’s Basketball Television Schedule:

Date Visiting Team Home Team Time (ET) November 5, 2019 Appalachian State Michigan 7:00 PM November 5, 2019 UC-Riverside Nebraska 9:00 PM November 6, 2019 Green Bay Purdue 7:00 PM November 7, 2019 Bryant Rutgers 7:00 PM November 8, 2019 SIU-Edwardsville Iowa 9:00 PM November 10, 2019 Binghamton Michigan State 7:00 PM November 12, 2019 North Alabama Indiana 7:00 PM November 13, 2019 Providence Northwestern 9:00 PM November 13, 2019 McNeese State Wisconsin 7:00 PM November 15, 2019 South Dakota State Nebraska 9:00 PM November 15, 2019 Elon Michigan 7:00 PM November 18, 2019 Charleston Southern Michigan State 6:30 PM November 18, 2019 Stetson Ohio State 8:30 PM November 19, 2019 Fairfield Maryland 8:30 PM November 19, 2019 Bucknell Penn State 6:30 PM November 20, 2019 Princeton Indiana 7:00 PM November 20, 2019 The Citadel Illinois 9:00 PM November 21, 2019 North Florida Iowa 7:00 PM November 21, 2019 Green Bay Wisconsin 9:00 PM November 22, 2019 George Mason Maryland 7:00 PM November 24, 2019 Cal-Poly Iowa 5:00 PM November 25, 2019 Louisiana Tech Indiana 8:30 PM November 25, 2019 Kent State Ohio State 6:30 PM November 26, 2019 NJIT Rutgers 7:00 PM November 29, 2019 Morgan State Ohio State 9:00 PM December 7, 2019 Indiana Wisconsin TBD December 7, 2019 Penn State Ohio State TBD December 8, 2019 Rutgers Michigan State 7:00 PM December 8, 2019 Northwestern Purdue 5:00 PM December 9, 2019 Minnesota Iowa 8:00 PM December 11, 2019 Michigan Illinois 9:00 PM December 11, 2019 Wisconsin Rutgers 7:00 PM December 13, 2019 Nebraska Indiana 8:00 PM December 14, 2019 Seton Hall Rutgers 4:00 PM December 14, 2019 Old Dominion Illinois 6:00 PM December 14, 2019 Alabama Penn State 2:00 PM December 15, 2019 Purdue Nebraska 4:00 PM December 15, 2019 Ohio State Minnesota 6:30 PM December 17, 2019 Southeast Missouri State Ohio State 7:00 PM December 18, 2019 Michigan State Northwestern 8:00 PM December 20, 2019 Central Connecticut State Penn State 6:00 PM December 21, 2019 Butler Purdue 2:30 PM December 21, 2019 Milwaukee Wisconsin 5:00 PM December 21, 2019 Presbyterian Michigan 12:00 PM December 21, 2019 Eastern Michigan Michigan State 7:00 PM December 28, 2019 Central Michigan Purdue 12:00 PM December 28, 2019 FIU Minnesota 2 or 4 PM December 29, 2019 Hartford Northwestern 2 or 4 PM December 29, 2019 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Nebraska 2 or 4 PM December 29, 2019 Bryant Maryland 12:00 PM December 29, 2019 Arkansas Indiana 6 or 8 PM December 29, 2019 Western Michigan Michigan State 6 or 8 PM December 31, 2019 Rider Wisconsin 7:00 PM January 2, 2020 Minnesota Purdue 7:00 PM January 3, 2020 Rutgers Nebraska 8:00 PM January 4, 2020 Iowa Penn State 2:00 PM January 5, 2020 Northwestern Minnesota 7:30 PM January 7, 2020 Iowa Nebraska 9:00 PM January 7, 2020 Penn State Rutgers 7:00 PM January 8, 2020 Illinois Wisconsin 9:00 PM January 8, 2020 Northwestern Indiana 7:00 PM January 11, 2020 Rutgers Illinois TBD January 11, 2020 Wisconsin Penn State TBD January 11, 2020 Nebraska Northwestern TBD January 12, 2020 Michigan Minnesota 1:00 PM January 14, 2020 Iowa Northwestern 8:00 PM January 15, 2020 Indiana Rutgers 7:00 PM January 15, 2020 Penn State Minnesota 9:00 PM January 18, 2020 Northwestern Illinois 5:00 PM January 18, 2020 Indiana Nebraska 7:00 PM January 19, 2020 Minnesota Rutgers 1:00 PM January 21, 2020 Nebraska Wisconsin 9:00 PM January 22, 2020 Rutgers Iowa 9:00 PM January 22, 2020 Penn State Michigan 7:00 PM January 25, 2020 Nebraska Rutgers 2:00 PM January 26, 2020 Ohio State Northwestern 6:30 PM January 27, 2020 Wisconsin Iowa 8:30 PM January 28, 2020 Purdue Rutgers 8:00 PM January 29, 2020 Indiana Penn State 8:30 PM January 29, 2020 Northwestern Michigan State 6:30 PM January 30, 2020 Iowa Maryland 8:30 PM February 1, 2020 Rutgers Michigan 4:30 PM February 1, 2020 Penn State Nebraska 7:00 PM February 1, 2020 Purdue Northwestern 9:00 PM February 4, 2020 Penn State Michigan State 8:00 PM February 5, 2020 Iowa Purdue 7:00 PM February 5, 2020 Wisconsin Minnesota 9:00 PM February 8, 2020 Nebraska Iowa 6:00 PM February 8, 2020 Minnesota Penn State 4:00 PM February 9, 2020 Northwestern Rutgers 6:30 PM February 11, 2020 Nebraska Maryland 8:30 PM February 11, 2020 Penn State Purdue 6:30 PM February 12, 2020 Michigan Northwestern 9:00 PM February 12, 2020 Rutgers Ohio State 7:00 PM February 13, 2020 Iowa Indiana 8:00 PM February 15, 2020 Wisconsin Nebraska 2:15 PM February 15, 2020 Illinois Rutgers 4:30 PM February 15, 2020 Northwestern Penn State 12:00 PM February 18, 2020 Northwestern Maryland 8:00 PM February 19, 2020 Michigan Rutgers 7:00 PM February 19, 2020 Indiana Minnesota 9:00 PM February 23, 2020 Rutgers Wisconsin 1:00 PM February 23, 2020 Minnesota Northwestern 3:00 PM February 24, 2020 Nebraska Illinois 8:00 PM February 26, 2020 Maryland Minnesota 9:00 PM February 26, 2020 Rutgers Penn State 7:00 PM February 27, 2020 Illinois Northwestern 8:00 PM February 29, 2020 Penn State Iowa 12:00 PM March 1, 2020 Indiana Illinois 2:00 PM March 1, 2020 Minnesota Wisconsin 6:30 PM March 1, 2020 Northwestern Nebraska 4:15 PM March 3, 2020 Purdue Iowa 9:00 PM March 3, 2020 Maryland Rutgers 7:00 PM March 4, 2020 Minnesota Indiana 7:00 PM March 4, 2020 Northwestern Wisconsin 9:00 PM March 7, 2020 Penn State Northwestern 4:00 PM March 7, 2020 Rutgers Purdue 2:00 PM March 8, 2020 Iowa Illinois 7:00 PM March 8, 2020 Nebraska Minnesota 1:00 PM March 11, 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Game #1 TBD 6:00 PM March 11, 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Game #2 TBD Approx. 8:30 PM March 12, 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Game #3 TBD 12:00 PM March 12, 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Game #4 TBD Approx. 2:30 PM March 12, 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Game #5 TBD 6:30 PM March 12, 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Game #6 TBD Approx. 9 PM March 13, 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #1 TBD 12:00 PM March 13, 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #2 TBD Approx. 2:30 PM March 13, 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #3 TBD 6:30 PM March 13, 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #4 TBD Approx. 9 PM

2019-20 Women’s Basketball Television Schedule: