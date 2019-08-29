BTN Announces 2019 Fall Sports Schedule With Expanded Volleyball Coverage
BTN today announced its 2019 fall sports schedule, which includes the most volleyball coverage in network history. Along with nearly 40 volleyball matches, the network will televise another 49 field hockey, men’s soccer and women’s soccer games.
Additionally, BTN will debut the B1G Volleyball Report on Wednesday, Sept. 18, following a rematch of the 2018 national championship as No.1 Stanford takes on No. 2 Nebraska. The show will air throughout October following doubleheader matches on Wednesday nights with highlights and analysis from across the Big Ten Conference.
“In capturing eight of the past 12 national championships, the Big Ten has established itself as the nation’s premier volleyball conference,” said BTN president François McGillicuddy. “The remarkable success has made volleyball the third most-watched sport on BTN, and thanks to our partners at the conference and the schools we have been able to work together to deliver additional events and studio programming. Along with dozens of men’s soccer, women’s soccer and field hockey games, we have a fall lineup filled with great matchups and top 25 programs.”
Seven Big Ten programs are ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Preseason Poll, with five teams ranked in the top 10. Nebraska, the 2018 NCAA runner-up, begins 2019 ranked second in the nation, with No. 3 Minnesota, No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 6 Illinois and No. 8 Penn State rounding out the top 10. Michigan is ranked No. 15 to begin the year, while Purdue slots in at No. 17.
Coming off a season in which three Big Ten men’s soccer teams made the College Cup, the conference places three squads in the United Soccer Coaches top 10. Similar to volleyball, BTN’s schedule also features a rematch of last year’s national title, when No. 3 Akron takes on No. 1 Maryland on Sept. 13. Four days later, BTN will be home to an in-state battle between No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 2 Indiana. No. 7 Michigan State will play its first game on BTN Sept. 6 against the Washington Huskies.
BTN’s women’s soccer schedule will feature six consecutive weeks of Thursday night doubleheaders and begins on Sept. 12 when No. 17 North Carolina State visits Minnesota.
BTN’s Big Ten field hockey coverage begins on Sept. 29 with No. 14 Ohio State vs Indiana. Seven teams are ranked in the NFHCA top 25, including four in the top 10 with No. 2 Maryland, No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Iowa and No. 9 Penn State.
In addition to the televised coverage, which can be streamed on the FOX Sports app, another 400 non-televised field hockey, soccer and volleyball matchups are available on BTN+.
The schedules are subject to change as games are likely to be added throughout the season.
2019 BTN/FOX Sports App Volleyball Schedule
|Date
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Time (ET)
|September 1, 2019
|Tennessee
|Illinois
|2:00 PM
|September 6, 2019
|Baylor
|Wisconsin
|9:00 PM
|September 13, 2019
|Stanford
|Penn State
|9:00 PM
|September 18, 2019
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|8:00 PM
|September 20, 2019
|Pittsburgh
|Penn State
|8:00 PM
|September 25, 2019
|Ohio State
|Maryland
|7:00 PM
|September 27, 2019
|Nebraska
|Illinois
|8:30 PM
|September 28, 2019
|Purdue
|Minnesota
|8:00 PM
|September 29, 2019
|Ohio State
|Michigan
|2:00 PM
|October 2, 2019
|Minnesota
|Iowa
|7:00 PM
|October 2, 2019
|Penn State
|Wisconsin
|9:00 PM
|October 4, 2019
|Michigan
|Maryland
|6:00 PM
|October 4, 2019
|Northwestern
|Purdue
|8:00 PM
|October 5, 2019
|Wisconsin
|Nebraska
|8:00 PM
|October 9, 2019
|Wisconsin
|Northwestern
|7:00 PM
|October 9, 2019
|Minnesota
|Illinois
|9:00 PM
|October 11, 2019
|Michigan State
|Nebraska
|9:00 PM
|October 12, 2019
|TBD
|TBD
|8:00 PM
|October 13, 2019
|Minnesota
|Wisconsin
|4:00 PM
|October 16, 2019
|Indiana
|Maryland
|6:00 PM
|October 16, 2019
|Iowa
|Ohio State
|8:00 PM
|October 18, 2019
|Illinois
|Wisconsin
|9:00 PM
|October 20, 2019
|Indiana
|Iowa
|4:00 PM
|October 23, 2019
|Rutgers
|Ohio State
|6:00 PM
|October 23, 2019
|Illinois
|Penn State
|8:00 PM
|October 25, 2019
|Minnesota
|Michigan
|6:00 PM
|October 25, 2019
|Nebraska
|Indiana
|8:00 PM
|October 26, 2019
|Nebraska
|Purdue
|8:00 PM
|October 27, 2019
|Minnesota
|Michigan State
|12:00 PM
|October 30, 2019
|Indiana
|Purdue
|6:00 PM
|October 30, 2019
|Maryland
|Wisconsin
|8:00 PM
|November 2, 2019
|Penn State
|Nebraska
|8:30 PM
|November 6, 2019
|Northwestern
|Nebraska
|9:00 PM
|November 14, 2019
|Wisconsin
|Minnesota
|9:00 PM
|November 22, 2019
|Nebraska
|Minnesota
|9:00 PM
|November 24, 2019
|Nebraska
|Wisconsin
|2:30 PM
|November 29, 2019
|Wisconsin
|Penn State
|6:30 PM
|November 30, 2019
|Minnesota
|Penn State
|8:00 PM
2019 BTN/FOX Sports App Men’s Soccer Schedule
|Date
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Time (ET)
|September 1, 2019
|UCLA
|Indiana
|8:00 PM
|September 6, 2019
|Washington
|Michigan State
|7:00 PM
|September 13, 2019
|Akron
|Maryland
|6:30 PM
|September 17, 2019
|Notre Dame
|Indiana
|7:00 PM
|September 20, 2019
|Wisconsin
|Indiana
|5:30 PM
|September 27, 2019
|Michigan
|Penn State
|6:00 PM
|October 1, 2019
|Penn State
|Michigan State
|6:00 PM
|October 1, 2019
|Indiana
|Northwestern
|8:00 PM
|October 6, 2019
|Ohio State
|Rutgers
|11:00 AM
|October 6, 2019
|Michigan State
|Wisconsin
|1:30 PM
|October 11, 2019
|Maryland
|Michigan State
|6:30 PM
|October 18, 2019
|Indiana
|Maryland
|6:30 PM
|October 20, 2019
|Rutgers
|Northwestern
|2:00 PM
|October 29, 2019
|Maryland
|Penn State
|6:00 PM
|October 29, 2019
|Michigan State
|Michigan
|8:00 PM
|November 3, 2019
|TBD
|TBD
|3:00 PM
|November 10, 2019
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|November 15, 2019
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|November 15, 2019
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|November 17, 2019
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
2019 BTN/FOX Sports App Women’s Soccer Schedule
|Date
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Time (ET)
|September 12, 2019
|North Carolina State
|Minnesota
|8:00 PM
|September 19, 2019
|Michigan
|Penn State
|6:00 PM
|September 19, 2019
|Michigan State
|Ohio State
|8:00 PM
|September 22, 2019
|Wisconsin
|Rutgers
|12:00 PM
|September 26, 2019
|Northwestern
|Nebraska
|7:00 PM
|September 26, 2019
|Illinois
|Iowa
|9:00 PM
|October 3, 2019
|Rutgers
|Penn State
|7:00 PM
|October 3, 2019
|Michigan
|Wisconsin
|9:00 PM
|October 10, 2019
|Penn State
|Indiana
|6:00 PM
|October 10, 2019
|Ohio State
|Purdue
|8:00 PM
|October 17, 2019
|Indiana
|Maryland
|6:00 PM
|October 17, 2019
|Purdue
|Rutgers
|8:00 PM
|October 24, 2019
|Minnesota
|Northwestern
|7:00 PM
|October 24, 2019
|Wisconsin
|Illinois
|9:00 PM
|October 27, 2019
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|November 3, 2019
|TBD
|TBD
|1:00 PM
|November 8, 2019
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|November 8, 2019
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|November 10, 2019
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
2019 BTN/FOX Sports App Field Hockey Schedule
|Date
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Time (ET)
|September 29, 2019
|Ohio State
|Indiana
|12:00 PM
|October 3, 2019
|Maryland
|Northwestern
|3:30 PM
|October 6, 2019
|Michigan State
|Michigan
|4:00 PM
|October 13, 2019
|Iowa
|Penn State
|12:00 PM
|October 13, 2019
|Northwestern
|Rutgers
|2:00 PM
|October 20, 2019
|Maryland
|Ohio State
|12:00 PM
|November 3, 2019
|Iowa
|Michigan
|11:00 AM
|November 8, 2019
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|November 8, 2019
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|November 10, 2019
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD