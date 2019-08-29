BTN Announces 2019 Fall Sports Schedule With Expanded Volleyball Coverage

BTN today announced its 2019 fall sports schedule, which includes the most volleyball coverage in network history. Along with nearly 40 volleyball matches, the network will televise another 49 field hockey, men’s soccer and women’s soccer games.

Additionally, BTN will debut the B1G Volleyball Report on Wednesday, Sept. 18, following a rematch of the 2018 national championship as No.1 Stanford takes on No. 2 Nebraska. The show will air throughout October following doubleheader matches on Wednesday nights with highlights and analysis from across the Big Ten Conference.

“In capturing eight of the past 12 national championships, the Big Ten has established itself as the nation’s premier volleyball conference,” said BTN president François McGillicuddy. “The remarkable success has made volleyball the third most-watched sport on BTN, and thanks to our partners at the conference and the schools we have been able to work together to deliver additional events and studio programming. Along with dozens of men’s soccer, women’s soccer and field hockey games, we have a fall lineup filled with great matchups and top 25 programs.”

Seven Big Ten programs are ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Preseason Poll, with five teams ranked in the top 10. Nebraska, the 2018 NCAA runner-up, begins 2019 ranked second in the nation, with No. 3 Minnesota, No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 6 Illinois and No. 8 Penn State rounding out the top 10. Michigan is ranked No. 15 to begin the year, while Purdue slots in at No. 17.

Coming off a season in which three Big Ten men’s soccer teams made the College Cup, the conference places three squads in the United Soccer Coaches top 10. Similar to volleyball, BTN’s schedule also features a rematch of last year’s national title, when No. 3 Akron takes on No. 1 Maryland on Sept. 13. Four days later, BTN will be home to an in-state battle between No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 2 Indiana. No. 7 Michigan State will play its first game on BTN Sept. 6 against the Washington Huskies.

BTN’s women’s soccer schedule will feature six consecutive weeks of Thursday night doubleheaders and begins on Sept. 12 when No. 17 North Carolina State visits Minnesota.

BTN’s Big Ten field hockey coverage begins on Sept. 29 with No. 14 Ohio State vs Indiana. Seven teams are ranked in the NFHCA top 25, including four in the top 10 with No. 2 Maryland, No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Iowa and No. 9 Penn State.

In addition to the televised coverage, which can be streamed on the FOX Sports app, another 400 non-televised field hockey, soccer and volleyball matchups are available on BTN+.

The schedules are subject to change as games are likely to be added throughout the season.

2019 BTN/FOX Sports App Volleyball Schedule

Date Visiting Team Home Team Time (ET) September 1, 2019 Tennessee Illinois 2:00 PM September 6, 2019 Baylor Wisconsin 9:00 PM September 13, 2019 Stanford Penn State 9:00 PM September 18, 2019 Stanford Nebraska 8:00 PM September 20, 2019 Pittsburgh Penn State 8:00 PM September 25, 2019 Ohio State Maryland 7:00 PM September 27, 2019 Nebraska Illinois 8:30 PM September 28, 2019 Purdue Minnesota 8:00 PM September 29, 2019 Ohio State Michigan 2:00 PM October 2, 2019 Minnesota Iowa 7:00 PM October 2, 2019 Penn State Wisconsin 9:00 PM October 4, 2019 Michigan Maryland 6:00 PM October 4, 2019 Northwestern Purdue 8:00 PM October 5, 2019 Wisconsin Nebraska 8:00 PM October 9, 2019 Wisconsin Northwestern 7:00 PM October 9, 2019 Minnesota Illinois 9:00 PM October 11, 2019 Michigan State Nebraska 9:00 PM October 12, 2019 TBD TBD 8:00 PM October 13, 2019 Minnesota Wisconsin 4:00 PM October 16, 2019 Indiana Maryland 6:00 PM October 16, 2019 Iowa Ohio State 8:00 PM October 18, 2019 Illinois Wisconsin 9:00 PM October 20, 2019 Indiana Iowa 4:00 PM October 23, 2019 Rutgers Ohio State 6:00 PM October 23, 2019 Illinois Penn State 8:00 PM October 25, 2019 Minnesota Michigan 6:00 PM October 25, 2019 Nebraska Indiana 8:00 PM October 26, 2019 Nebraska Purdue 8:00 PM October 27, 2019 Minnesota Michigan State 12:00 PM October 30, 2019 Indiana Purdue 6:00 PM October 30, 2019 Maryland Wisconsin 8:00 PM November 2, 2019 Penn State Nebraska 8:30 PM November 6, 2019 Northwestern Nebraska 9:00 PM November 14, 2019 Wisconsin Minnesota 9:00 PM November 22, 2019 Nebraska Minnesota 9:00 PM November 24, 2019 Nebraska Wisconsin 2:30 PM November 29, 2019 Wisconsin Penn State 6:30 PM November 30, 2019 Minnesota Penn State 8:00 PM

2019 BTN/FOX Sports App Men’s Soccer Schedule

Date Visiting Team Home Team Time (ET) September 1, 2019 UCLA Indiana 8:00 PM September 6, 2019 Washington Michigan State 7:00 PM September 13, 2019 Akron Maryland 6:30 PM September 17, 2019 Notre Dame Indiana 7:00 PM September 20, 2019 Wisconsin Indiana 5:30 PM September 27, 2019 Michigan Penn State 6:00 PM October 1, 2019 Penn State Michigan State 6:00 PM October 1, 2019 Indiana Northwestern 8:00 PM October 6, 2019 Ohio State Rutgers 11:00 AM October 6, 2019 Michigan State Wisconsin 1:30 PM October 11, 2019 Maryland Michigan State 6:30 PM October 18, 2019 Indiana Maryland 6:30 PM October 20, 2019 Rutgers Northwestern 2:00 PM October 29, 2019 Maryland Penn State 6:00 PM October 29, 2019 Michigan State Michigan 8:00 PM November 3, 2019 TBD TBD 3:00 PM November 10, 2019 TBD TBD TBD November 15, 2019 TBD TBD TBD November 15, 2019 TBD TBD TBD November 17, 2019 TBD TBD TBD

2019 BTN/FOX Sports App Women’s Soccer Schedule

Date Visiting Team Home Team Time (ET) September 12, 2019 North Carolina State Minnesota 8:00 PM September 19, 2019 Michigan Penn State 6:00 PM September 19, 2019 Michigan State Ohio State 8:00 PM September 22, 2019 Wisconsin Rutgers 12:00 PM September 26, 2019 Northwestern Nebraska 7:00 PM September 26, 2019 Illinois Iowa 9:00 PM October 3, 2019 Rutgers Penn State 7:00 PM October 3, 2019 Michigan Wisconsin 9:00 PM October 10, 2019 Penn State Indiana 6:00 PM October 10, 2019 Ohio State Purdue 8:00 PM October 17, 2019 Indiana Maryland 6:00 PM October 17, 2019 Purdue Rutgers 8:00 PM October 24, 2019 Minnesota Northwestern 7:00 PM October 24, 2019 Wisconsin Illinois 9:00 PM October 27, 2019 TBD TBD TBD November 3, 2019 TBD TBD 1:00 PM November 8, 2019 TBD TBD TBD November 8, 2019 TBD TBD TBD November 10, 2019 TBD TBD TBD

2019 BTN/FOX Sports App Field Hockey Schedule