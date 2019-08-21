Ten Big Ten stars named to 2019 AP preseason All-America team
Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor highlights 10 Big Ten standouts on the 2019 AP preseason All-America team, released Tuesday.
[ MORE: View the full team ]
Seven of the selections are first-teamers, second only to the SEC (8). Perhaps most impressive, though: The Big Ten accounts for three of the four defensive ends.
One more fact: Three Big Ten schools (Michigan State, Ohio State & Wisconsin) have two players.
See the B1G names below.
FIRST TEAM
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
G: Ben Bredeson, Michigan
C: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
AP: Rondale Moore, Purdue
DE: Chase Young, Ohio State
DE: AJ Epenesa, Iowa
LB: Joe Bachie, Michigan State
SECOND TEAM
DE: Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
LB: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
S: Jordan Fuller, Ohio State