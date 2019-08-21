BTN Names Jack Brown as Vice President, Ad Sales

BTN has named Jack Brown as its new vice president of advertising sales. In his role, Brown will be responsible for providing leadership and strategic direction to the BTN sales team. Brown previously served as vice president of network and digital sales at NBCUniversal, where he managed a national sales team and led Telemundo’s advertising efforts which included properties such as the NFL, FIFA World Cup and the Olympics.

Brown will report to BTN president François McGillicuddy.

“Jack has a track record of developing effective strategies for revenue growth and building strong, creative partnerships,” said McGillicuddy. “We welcome him to the team and look forward to his leadership of our sales efforts.”

In 2017, BTN began offering sponsors and advertisers multimedia, marketing and corporate partnership opportunities associated with the Big Ten Conference in addition to BTN’s own assets. Discover, Gatorade, SoFi, State Farm® and T-Mobile are among the network’s clients to take advantage of the corporate partnership platform, which includes in-venue signage, official designations, corporate hospitality, digital and social media integration.

Brown began his career at Turner Broadcasting in New York, working his way up through various roles including as a sales assistant, sales planner, research analyst and associate account executive. He began as an account executive at NBCU in 1999, before being named as vice president in 2008.