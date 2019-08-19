No. 5 Ohio State highlights seven B1G teams in preseason AP poll

By BTN.com staff, 3 hours ago

The preseason AP poll was released Monday morning, and seven Big Ten teams made the cut.

Back-to-back B1G champ Ohio State (No. 5) paces the conference, followed by rival Michigan (No. 7).

Penn State (No. 15), Michigan State (No. 18), Wisconsin (No. 19), Iowa (No. 20) and Nebraska (No. 24) round out the conference’s representatives.

Reigning national champ Clemson sits atop the poll, ahead of Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma.

See the full poll below.

