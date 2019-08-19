No. 5 Ohio State highlights seven B1G teams in preseason AP poll
The preseason AP poll was released Monday morning, and seven Big Ten teams made the cut.
Back-to-back B1G champ Ohio State (No. 5) paces the conference, followed by rival Michigan (No. 7).
Penn State (No. 15), Michigan State (No. 18), Wisconsin (No. 19), Iowa (No. 20) and Nebraska (No. 24) round out the conference’s representatives.
Reigning national champ Clemson sits atop the poll, ahead of Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma.
See the full poll below.
BREAKING: Clemson ranked No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 for first time; Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State round out the top five in the poll, presented by @askRegions: https://t.co/DWCBw9xytP pic.twitter.com/vwevmx9hfy
— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) August 19, 2019