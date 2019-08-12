Jonathan Taylor paces 11 B1G stars on preseason top 50 players list
Jonathan Taylor headlines 11 Big Ten standouts on ESPN’s preseason top 50 college football players.
The Wisconsin RB checks in at No. 6, three spots ahead of Ohio State DE Chase Young.
Ohio State leads the Big Ten with three players on the list, while Michigan State is the conference’s only other school with multiple players.
See all of the B1G representatives below.
6. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
9. Chase Young, Ohio State
12. Rondale Moore, Purdue
26. Shea Patterson, Michigan
30. Adrian Martinez, Nebraska
35. JK Dobbins, Ohio State
37. Joe Bachie, Michigan State
39. Yuter Gross-Matos, Penn State
41. A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
45. Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
49. Justin Fields, Ohio State