Eighty Big Ten football stars listed on preseason watch lists
The preseason watch lists are out, and a total of 80 Big Ten players, at least two from all 14 schools, earned recognition.
Michigan leads the way, with 12, followed by Ohio State (10), Penn State (8) and Iowa and Michigan State (7).
See the B1G names on all of the watch lists below:
Biletnikoff Award
Tyler Johnson, Minnesota
JD Spielman, Nebraska
K.J. Hill, Ohio State
KJ Hamler, Penn State
Rondale Moore, Purdue
Doak Walker Award
Reggie Corbin, Illinois
Stevie Scott III, Indiana
Mekhi Sargent, Iowa
Anthony McFarland Jr., Maryland
Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota
Rodney Smith, Minnesota
Isaiah Bowser, Northwestern
J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
Mackey Award
Nate Wieting, Iowa
Tyler Mabry, Maryland
Sean McKeon, Michigan
Jack Stoll, Nebraska
Luke Farrell, Ohio State
Pat Freiermuth, Penn State
Brycen Hopkins, Purdue
Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin
Rimington Award
Doug Kramer, Illinois
Hunter Littlejohn, Indiana
Johnny Jordan, Maryland
Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
Matt Allen, Michigan State
Jared Thomas, Northwestern
Michal Menet, Penn State
Michael Maietti, Rutgers
Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
Outland Award
OT Coy Cronk, Indiana
OT Alaric Jackson, Iowa
OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
G Ben Bredeson, Michigan
G Michael Onwenu, Michigan
C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
OT Jon Runyan, Michigan
DT Raequan Williams, Michigan State
OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
OT Thayer Munford, Ohio State
DT Robert Windsor, Penn State
DT Lorenzo Neal, Purdue
C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
Bednarik Award
DE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
DB Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland
CB Lavert Hill, Michigan
S Josh Metellus, Michigan
LB Joe Bachie, Michigan State
DE Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
LB Carter Coughlin, Minnesota
LB Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
DE Joe Gaziano, Northwestern
DE Chase Young, Ohio State
DE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
LB Micah Parsons, Penn State
LB Markus Bailey, Purdue
Nagurski Award
DE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
DB Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland
CB Lavert Hill, Michigan
S Josh Metellus, Michigan
LB Joe Bachie, Michigan State
DE Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
LB Carter Coughlin, Minnesota
LB Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
DL Joe Gaziano, Northwestern
DB Jordan Fuller, Ohio State
DE Chase Young, Ohio State
DE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
LB Micah Parsons, Penn State
DT Robert Windsor, Penn State
LB Markus Bailey, Purdue
Thorpe Award
CB Lavert Hill, Michigan
S Josh Metellus, Michigan
CB Josiah Scott, Michigan State
S Jordan Fuller, Ohio State
Butkus Award
Khaleke Hudson, Michigan
Josh Uche, Michigan
Joe Bachie, Michigan State
Kamal Martin, Minnesota
Mohamed Barry, Nebraska
Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
Tuf Borland, Ohio State
Malik Harrison, Ohio State
Cam Brown, Penn State
Micah Parsons, Penn State
Markus Bailey, Purdue
Zack Baun, Wisconsin
Ray Guy Award
Will Hart, Michigan
Drue Chrisman, Ohio State
Blake Gillikin, Penn State
Adam Korsak, Rutgers
Lou Groza Award
Logan Justus, Indiana
Matt Coghlin, Michigan State
Paul Hornung Award
WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa
RB Javon Leake, Maryland
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
RB Connor Heyward, Michigan State
WR JD Spielman, Nebraska
WR KJ Hamler, Penn State
WR Rondale Moore, Purdue
RB Raheem Blackshear, Rutgers