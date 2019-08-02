Drew Brees, Tom Brady pace 16 former Big Ten stars on NFL's top 100 players of 2019
The NFL’s annual top 100 players list countdown has come to a close, and 16 former Big Ten stars are represented.
Drew Brees (No. 2) and Tom Brady (No. 6) lead the prestigious group that includes 11 offensive players and five defensive players.
See all of the B1G representation below:
2. New Orleans QB Drew Brees (Purdue)
6. New England QB Tom Brady (Michigan)
12. Houston DE J.J. Watt (Wisconsin)
13. New Orleans WR Michael Thomas (Ohio State)
16. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley (Penn State)
18. Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott (Ohio State)
25. Seattle QB Russell Wilson (Wisconsin)
29. San Francisco TE George Kittle (Iowa)
34. Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon (Wisconsin)
56. Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa (Ohio State)
73. Minnesota WR Stefon Diggs (Maryland)
77. Tennessee OL Taylor Lewan (Michigan)
78. Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins (Michigan State)
85. Kansas City DE Frank Clark (Michigan)
88. Pittsburgh DE Cameron Heyward (Ohio State)
93. Pittsburgh LB T.J. Watt (Wisconsin)
By B1G school:
4, Ohio State; Wisconsin
3, Michigan
1, Iowa; Maryland; Michigan State; Penn State; Purdue
